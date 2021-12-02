Principal Technologies Launches to Accelerate Breakthrough Healthcare Technologies

VANCOUVER, BC, December 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PTEC) is building a diverse portfolio of investments in global healthcare technology companies, and is pleased to be announcing its launch and strategic focus.

"We created Principal Technologies to identify, invest in, and accelerate the success of healthcare technologies that have demonstrated regional success, largely in Europe, and that have inherent global distribution potential," said Jerry Trent, President and Chief Executive Officer of Principal Technologies. "In addition to providing our portfolio companies with growth capital, we plan to actively support each company with the expertise of our management team, board, and advisers."

The senior executive team includes recognized leaders such as His Serene Highness Prince Alfred of Liechtenstein, who is serving as Chairman of the Board, and who has been involved in a broad range of healthcare initiatives internationally. Also part of the team is John McCoach, former President of the TSX Venture Exchange; Dr. Leopold Specht, Economic Council at Harvard Law School; Frank Stronach, a senior finance executive; and Jerry Trent, internationally accomplished investment banker and portfolio manager who is serving as President and CEO of the company.

Principal Technologies is also in the process of adding a highly seasoned and esteemed medical advisory team in-house. This will complement the executive team's extensive experience in the capital markets, which can support portfolio companies with their own IPO initiatives, ultimately providing the Company with potentially significant ROI and liquidity.

The Company is focused on identifying technologies with IP capable of improving patient outcomes by enhancing:



medical treatment quality and efficiency

cost-efficiency

optimization of the patient pathway

implementation of point of care technologies.

The Company's first investment was highly strategic; it took a majority stake in E&E CRO Consulting, which is a specialized clinical research organization (CRO) that supports healthcare technology companies with the planning and execution of clinical studies required for obtaining international distribution permits. E&E, and its predecessor organizations, have been operating in this space since 1991.

"We have been involved in and led the design of a broad range of clinical studies that have enabled our clients to successfully proceed through the international distribution permit process. This provides us with unique insights into cutting-edge technological developments and how they may fare as they aim toward international distribution. With decades of experience, we are able to strategically evaluate the potential future success of healthcare technologies in the global market," says Ilse Eder, CEO of E&E CRO Consulting.

The majority ownership interest in E&E provides the executives of Principal Technologies with industry expertise from an internal, highly seasoned technical due diligence team, while also providing continuous deal flow in addition to generating revenue for the company.

The Company released its consolidated financial statements for the years ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 (both preceding the Qualifying Transaction). For more information, please visit SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

About Principal Technologies Inc.

Learn more: https://principal-technologies.com/

