Principal Technologies Inc. announces filing statement and meeting results

VANCOUVER, BC, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PTEC.P), is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Corporation's management information circular ("Circular") dated May 27, 2021 were approved at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company held on June 30, 2021 (the "Meeting").

The Company is also pleased to announce, that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in connection with its previously announced qualifying transaction with E&E CRO Consulting GmbH ("E&E") (the "Transaction"). As previously announced on July 8, 2021, the Company will acquire an 80% investment interest in E&E, an arms length private company. The Company filed a Filing Statement dated July 21, 2021.

Meeting Results

At the Meeting, disinterested shareholders of the Company voted in favour of the following resolutions proposed in the Circular, thereby implementing the certain changes needed to transition to the TSXV Policy 2.4 – Capital Pool Companies that became effective as at January 1, 2021 ("Policy 2.4"):

Removing the consequences associated with the Corporation not completing a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing date; and

authorizing the Corporation to make certain amendments to the Corporation's escrow agreement.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated June 4, 2021 and the Circular for further details with respect to the amendments associated with the new Policy 2.4.



Filing Statement



In connection with the Transaction and pursuant to TSXV requirements, Principal Technologies Inc. has filed the Filing Statement on SEDAR under the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are strongly encouraged to review the Filing Statement for full details on the Transaction.

Closing of the Transaction is expected to occur on or about July 28, 2021 and it is anticipated that the common shares of the resulting issuer company (the "Resulting Issuer") will commence trading on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "PTEC" before the end of July 2021. The closing of the Transaction remains subject to various closing conditions, including, but not limited to, the TSXV providing final approval for the Transaction.

Further details of the Transaction can be found in the Filing Statement. Reference is also made to the Company's news release dated July 8, 2021 for additional information relating to the Transaction.

For further information: Principal Technologies Inc., John McCoach, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (604) 562-6172