PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES UPSIZING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce an increase in the previously announced non-brokered financing of 4,000,000 units (see news release dated April 3, 2024), to 8,000,000 units at $0.25 (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 (the "Private Placement). Each unit (a "Unit") will consist of one common share (a "Share") of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional Share of the Company at $0.30 for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing. The Company has received $1,000,000 of subscriptions with funds being held in escrow. The closing of a first tranche is pending receipt of TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval.

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes of the Company, including those as may be required by Vivostat A/S ("Vivostat") conditional on the closing of the acquisition of Vivostat.

The Private Placement is subject to approval of the TSXV and all securities of the Company issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance. The Private Placement will not result in the creation of a new control person of the Company.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

The Company also announces that principal amount of the secured loan from GreenIslands Opportunities Fund (the "Lender"), as announced in the April 3, 2024, news release has increased from €8,000,000 to €9,000,000. The deemed price of the 2.5 million common shares (the "Consideration Shares") issuable by the Company to the Lender as partial consideration for the acquisition of Vivostat (the "Acquisition") shall have a deemed value of $0.25 per Consideration Share. All other terms of the loan will remain the same.

The person receiving the finder's fee in connection with the Acquisition (the "Finder's Fee"), subject to approval of the TSXV, is Reinhold Eder. The Finder's Fee will be calculated as 1% of the cash portion of the purchase price.

