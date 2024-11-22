PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES SHARES FOR DEBT

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Principal") (TSXV: PTEC) (FSE: J07), is pleased to announce a shares-for-debt settlement. The Company has agreed to settle outstanding debt owed to three arm's length parties, through the issuance of 363,500 common shares of the Company (the "Debt Shares"). The principal amount of the debt to be settled or repaid (the "Debt Settlement") is an aggregate of $90,875 in fees and expenses (collectively, the "Debt"). The Debt is being settled through the issuance of 363,000 Debt Shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per Debt Share.

Closing of the shares-for-debt transaction are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and completion of final documentation. The securities to be issued under the Private Placement and shares-for-debt transaction are subject to a four (4) month plus one day hold period from the date of the issuance.

About Principal Technologies

Principal Technologies Inc. is a Canadian-based healthcare acquisition company. The Company is engaged in building a portfolio of profitable healthcare technology companies with a focus on those with global distribution potential which have intellectual property capable of enhancing medical treatment quality, cost efficiency, optimization of the patient pathway, and implementation of point of care technologies.

