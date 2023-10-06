PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States/

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PTEC.P), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of up to $900,000 (the "Private Placement") in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") through the issuance of up to 6,000,000 common shares (each a "Share") at a price of $0.15 per Share.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital in order to secure a major asset and general corporate purposes. The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the Private Placement to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the Exchange and applicable securities laws consisting of: (i) a cash commission of up to 8% of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement; and (ii) a number of common share purchase warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") equal to up to 8% of the number of Shares sold pursuant to the Private Placement. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Private Placement is subject to approval of the Exchange, and all Shares and securities of the Company issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance. The Private Placement will not result in the creation of a new control person of the Company.

The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent registration or compliance with an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

