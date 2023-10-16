PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: PTEC) (FRA: J07), is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol "J07". The Company's shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada and the FSE in Germany, which ties in with the Company's strategy of bringing European best-in-class tech to North America.

The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE, is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jerry Trent, Chief Executive Officer

Principal Technologies Inc.

