Princess Auto Reimagines Retail with Community Flagship in Winnipeg

Conceptualized and designed by Winnipeg architects, the company has created a new experiential retail model that reflects the community it serves.

WINNIPEG, MB, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Princess Auto today announced the opening of a first-of-its-kind 100,000-square-foot flagship store at 500 Panet Rd. in Winnipeg, marking a significant evolution in the company's national retail strategy and a major investment in experiential, community-driven retail. This store opening on June 2, represents a new chapter for Princess Auto since its founding nearly a century ago. The store's design moves away from standard retail layouts, focusing instead on bringing people together and creating a unique environment tailored to the needs of hands-on Canadians.

Princess Auto announced the opening of a first-of-its-kind 100,000-square-foot flagship store in Winnipeg. Post this Princess Auto today announced the opening of a first-of-its-kind 100,000-square-foot flagship store at 500 Panet Rd. in Winnipeg. (CNW Group/Princess Auto)

The Winnipeg location serves as the launching point for Princess Auto's evolved retail model, designed to meet the changing needs of industrial, trade, agricultural and DIY customers while deepening long-term customer loyalty through hands-on experience and community engagement.

"This flagship allows us to re-imagine what a Princess Auto store can be," said Ken Larson, President and CEO, Princess Auto. "What we are building in Winnipeg is rooted in this community, but also part of a broader vision for the company. The learnings and successes from this model will help us bring the best of this experience to other markets across Canada."

Unique to Princess Auto, the Winnipeg flagship introduces several new features including:

An expanded assortment of products in recreation, hardware, electrical and plumbing

After Hours Support for emergency and time-sensitive trades work

for emergency and time-sensitive trades work The Shop, a first-of-its-kind in-store workspace where customers can test equipment, showcase their projects, and use the space as an auxiliary workshop

The flagship opening represents a deeply local effort for Princess Auto. Designed by Winnipeg-based architects, built by hundreds of local construction workers and tradespeople, and brought to life by a growing team at Princess Auto, the store reflects the strength of community partnership behind the project.

"This isn't just a Princess Auto project, this opening represents a truly Winnipeg community effort," added Larson. "This store represents the strength of meaningful partnerships. We are grateful for the support of local partners and of the City of Winnipeg throughout this process and look forward to celebrating with the community."

This new flagship store also reflects how family-run Canadian retailers are evolving guided by generational values, strong community roots and the lasting impact of local investment. Panet Road will be the 14th store opened under third generation owners, Matthew Tallman and Marc Tallman, and the 59th store in the Princess Auto network. Bridging the gap between work and play with an expanded selection; this store evolves from a place to shop, to a destination for learning, doing and building community.

Grand Opening festivities kick off with a traditional Princess Auto chain cutting ceremony on June 2nd. More events will be taking place throughout the month of June including motocross shows, a Transcona tailgate party with an appearance from the Grey Cup as well as two ticketed concerts: Gord Bamford and Crash Test Dummies with proceeds going to the Princess Auto Foundation. Check out morepa.ca for a full event calendar.

About Princess Auto

Princess Auto is a privately owned Canadian company employing over 3,500 Team Members, with its Home Office in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company serves tradespeople, farmers, inventors and industrial workers through 59 stores coast to coast, a National Call Centre, and an online store.

SOURCE Princess Auto

Media Contact: Kim Leadbeater, Senior Vice-President, Marketing, Princess Auto, [email protected], 204-667-4630 ext. 445