Primus and Distributel Communications Extend all Home Phone Long-Distance Charges for Calls Made to Ukraine

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Primus Communications and Distributel Communications are extending the period during which they will waive all long-distance fees for calls to Ukraine made by home phone customers through June 30, 2022. With the devastating events currently unfolding there, all Primus and Distributel home phone customers who need to contact their loved ones will be able to do so without the worry of long-distance charges for an extended timeframe.

"All of us at Distributel continue to support the Ukrainian community affected by the current crisis. We will continue our commitment to doing what we can to help all those who need to reach their loved ones during this difficult time," said Brad Fisher, Chief Revenue Officer at Distributel. "It's important for us to continue doing what's right for our customers."

Calls made by Primus and Distributel home phone customers will not be charged when made until June 30, 2022.

If you would like to help, the Canadian Red Cross is accepting donations to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Relief.

About Distributel

Established in 1988, Distributel is a national, award-winning, independent communications provider offering a wide range of consumer, business and wholesale communications services. In 2020, the company proudly achieved certification as a Great Place to Work®, earning recognition for its progressive, collaborative workplace. 100% Canadian-owned, with offices across the country and a national network, Distributel is focused on providing choice and value to Canadians. With the recent acquisition of Primus Telecommunications, the company is even better positioned to offer solutions to consumers and businesses of all sizes. Distributel offers high speed internet, TV, mobile and home phone products through its consumer brands. It delivers business solutions through the Primus and ThinkTel brands as a provider of advanced voice and data offerings for the SMB and Enterprise markets throughout Canada. The company also forges new partnerships and brings innovative services to the wholesale market. For more information, visit www.distributel.ca.

SOURCE Distributel Communications Limited

For further information: Rosa Montes, Communications Manager, Distributel, T: 437-317-3856, E: [email protected]