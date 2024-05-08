Primo Water Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareowners

TAMPA, Fla., May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW; TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo Water"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America, today announced the results of voting for directors at its annual and special meeting of shareowners held on May 8, 2024 (the "Meeting"). By a vote conducted by ballot, each of the nominees listed in the proxy statement dated March 28, 2024 was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting. The detailed voting results are as follows:

Nominee # of Votes

"For" % of Votes

"For" # of Votes

"Withheld" (1) % of Votes

"Withheld" Britta Bomhard 134,700,562 96.7 % 4,667,632 3.3 % Susan E. Cates 137,067,341 98.3 % 2,300,853 1.7 % Eric J. Foss 136,076,145 97.6 % 3,292,049 2.4 % Jerry Fowden 134,720,710 96.7 % 4,647,484 3.3 % Derek R. Lewis 136,550,698 98.0 % 2,817,496 2.0 % Lori T. Marcus 137,477,698 98.6 % 1,890,496 1.4 % Billy D. Prim 136,694,229 98.1 % 2,673,965 1.9 % Robbert Rietbroek 139,102,790 99.8 % 265,404 0.2 % Archana Singh 136,317,284 97.8 % 3,050,910 2.2 % Steven P. Stanbrook 136,942,597 98.3 % 2,425,597 1.7 %



(1) "Withheld" votes are counted as votes cast on the election of directors.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo Water is a leading North America-focused pure-play water solutions provider that operates largely under a recurring revenue model in the large format water category (defined as 3 gallons or greater). This business strategy is commonly referred to as "razor-razorblade" because the initial sale of a product creates a base of users who frequently purchase complementary consumable products. The razor in Primo Water's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which are sold through approximately 11,200 retail locations and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household and business penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo Water's razorblade offering or water solutions. Primo Water's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo Water delivers sustainable hydration solutions direct to customers, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange business, customers visit retail locations and purchase a pre-filled bottle of water. Once consumed, empty bottles are exchanged at our recycling center displays, which provide a ticket that offers a discount toward the purchase of a new bottle. Water Exchange is available in approximately 17,500 retail locations. Through its Water Refill business, customers refill empty bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill drinking water stations. Primo Water also offers water filtration units across North America.

Primo Water's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo Water is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America which ensures strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo Water is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

SOURCE Primo Water Corporation

For further information: Jon Kathol, Vice President, Investor Relations, Tel:813-544-8515, [email protected]