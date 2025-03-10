TAMPA, Fla. and STAMFORD, Conn., March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE: PRMB) ("Primo Brands" or the "Company") today announced that one of its stockholders (the "Selling Stockholder"), an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners, intends to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 45,000,000 shares of the Company's Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Class A Common Stock"), pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the net proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by the Company. The Selling Stockholder expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 6,750,000 additional shares of Class A Common Stock.

Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank Securities, Jefferies, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Mizuho, TD Cowen, Truist Securities and William Blair are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. Drexel Hamilton, LLC and Loop Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Subject to the completion of the Offering, the Company intends to repurchase from the underwriters 4,000,000 shares of the Class A Common Stock being sold in the offering at a price per share equal to the price per share paid by the underwriters to the Selling Stockholder in the offering. The Company intends to fund the share repurchase with cash on hand. The closing of the share repurchase is conditioned on, and expected to occur simultaneously with, the closing of the offering. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

A shelf registration statement on Form S-1 (including a prospectus) relating to the offering of Class A Common Stock has been declared effective by the SEC. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and an accompanying prospectus. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may also be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: [email protected], 1-800-294-1322; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at [email protected] and [email protected]; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at (877) 822-4089, by email: [email protected]; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (or by email at [email protected] or telephone at 1-888-603-5847).

About Primo Brands Corporation

Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company with a focus on healthy hydration, delivering responsibly and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points, and consumer occasions, distributed in every state and Canada.

Primo Brands employs more than 13,000 associates with dual headquarters in Tampa, Florida, and Stamford, Connecticut.

Jon Kathol, Vice President, Investor Relations, Tel:813-544-8515, [email protected]