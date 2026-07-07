Primo Brands Announces Leadership Changes to Sharpen Focus on Growth Priorities and Customer Experience

TAMPA, Fla. and STAMFORD, Conn., July 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE: PRMB) ("Primo Brands" or the "Company"), a leading North American branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration, today announced organizational leadership changes designed to strengthen its customer experience, accelerate key growth priorities, and create a more agile, accountable operating model.

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"As we continue to build Primo Brands, we are moving beyond integration and transformation and into the disciplined work of running and building the business for the future," said Eric Foss, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Primo Brands Corporation. "To deliver on the investment thesis behind the merger, our operating model can and will be fit to win -- with a stronger customer focus, deeper go-to-market capability to improve service and execution, and clear accountability and ownership in the parts of the business closest to our customers and frontline associates."

As part of these changes, Vaughn Dickinson has joined the Company as President of Customer Direct & Go-to-Market, reporting to the Chief Executive Officer. His experience with multiple fast-moving consumer goods companies, including key leadership roles at PepsiCo, makes him a strong fit for the position as the Company focuses on improving customer experience, service reliability, profitable execution, and route-to-market scalability.

As the Company moves to this more streamlined leadership model, the role of Chief Operating Officer will be eliminated. To support a successful transition, Robert Austin will remain with the Company until December 31, 2026.

"With the Direct Delivery channel on pace to return to modest comparable growth in the second half of the year, now is the right time to simplify our leadership structure and position the overall business for its next phase of optimization," Foss continued. "We are grateful to Rob for his contributions to the business and will work closely with him to support a smooth and seamless transition."

"We anticipate that these changes will create a more agile, accountable operating model centered on our customers and frontline execution. By giving leaders closest to our priorities direct enterprise visibility, we believe we will be better positioned to act with urgency and to deliver more consistently for customers, associates, consumers, stockholders, and the communities we serve."

About Primo Brands Corporation

Primo Brands is a leading North American branded beverage company focused on healthy hydration, delivering responsibly sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points, and consumer occasions, distributed in every U.S. state and Canada.

Primo Brands has a comprehensive portfolio of highly recognizable and conveniently packaged branded water and beverages that reach consumers whenever, wherever, and however they hydrate through distribution across retail outlets, away from home such as hotels and hospitals, and food service accounts, as well as direct delivery to homes and businesses. These brands include established "billion-dollar brands" Poland Spring® and Pure Life®, premium brands like Saratoga® and The Mountain Valley®, regional leaders such as Arrowhead®, Deer Park®, Ice Mountain®, Ozarka®, and Zephyrhills®, purified water brands including Primo Water® and Sparkletts®, and flavored and enhanced brands like Splash Refresher™ and AC+ION®. Primo Brands also has an industry-leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which create consumer connectivity through recurring water purchases.

Primo Brands operates a vertically integrated coast-to-coast network that distributes its brands to more than 200,000 retail outlets, as well as directly reaching consumers through its Direct Delivery, Exchange and Refill offerings. Through Direct Delivery, Primo Brands delivers responsibly sourced hydration solutions direct to home and business customers. Through its Exchange business, consumers can visit approximately 26,500 retail locations and purchase a pre-filled, multi-serve bottle of water that can be exchanged after use for a discount on the next purchase. Through its Refill business, consumers have the option to refill empty multi-use bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill stations. Primo Brands also offers water filtration units for home and business customers across North America.

For more information, please visit www.primobrands.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 conveying management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Primo Brands makes the statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and Primo Brands cautions you that several important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such forward-looking statement. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "could," "expect," "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "potential," "opportunities," and other similar expressions and the negatives of such expressions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future financial and operating trends and results (including the Company's expectations for the leadership changes and expectations for its Direct Delivery channel). The forward-looking statements are based on assumptions regarding management's current plans and estimates. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable, but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in this press release include, among others: our ability to manage our expanded operations following the business combination; we face significant competition in the segment in which we operate; our success depends, in part, on our intellectual property; we may not be able to consummate acquisitions, or acquisitions may be difficult to integrate, and we may not realize the expected benefits; our business is dependent on our ability to maintain access to our water sources; our ability to respond successfully to consumer trends related to our products; the loss or reduction in sales to any significant customer; our packaging supplies and other costs are subject to price increases; risks related to our common stock; the affiliates of One Rock Capital Partners, LLC own a significant amount of the voting power of the Company, and their interests may conflict with or differ from the interests of other stockholders; legislative and executive action risks; risks related to sustainability matters; costs to comply with developing laws and regulations, including those surrounding the production and use of plastics, as well as related litigation relating to plastics pollution; our products may not meet health and safety standards or could become contaminated, and we could be liable for injury, illness, or death caused by consumption of our products; risks related to litigation or legal proceedings; risks related to loss of controlled company status; risks related to uncertainties regarding the interpretation of tax laws and regulations; and risks associated with our substantial indebtedness.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures, including but not limited to risk factors contained in Primo Brands' Annual Report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Primo Brands does not undertake to update or revise any of these statements considering new information or future events, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE Primo Brands Corporation

Traci Mangini, Vice President, Investor Relations, [email protected]