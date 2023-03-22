Primo Board Responds to Legion's Late Submission of 43-Page "Supplemental" Disclosure that Attempts to Correct Deficiencies in Legion's Director Nomination Notice

Board Determines that Additional Disclosures Do Not Exonerate Intentional Misrepresentations by Two of Legion's Candidates

Board Exercises Its Discretion to Allow Legion's Other Two Candidates to Be Nominated by Legion Despite Legion's Deficient and Invalid Nomination Notice

TAMPA, Fla., March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today announced that the Primo Board of Directors (the "Board") has exercised its discretion under Primo's Bylaws to waive some of the deficiencies in the invalid nomination notice (the "Notice") submitted by Legion Partners Holdings, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Legion") with respect to the election of directors at the Company's 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareowners (the "Annual Meeting"). As a result, two of Legion's four candidates can be submitted for nomination to the Board at the Annual Meeting. The Board met and determined to exercise its discretion on March 21, prior to the initiation of a lawsuit by Legion.

The Board is not waiving the deficiencies in Legion's Notice relating to its two other candidates. Those deficiencies, as previously described, involve troubling misrepresentations and omissions of material facts by the candidates themselves that simply cannot be ignored.

The Board made the following statement:

Primo shareowners have the right to nominate candidates for election to the Company's Board of Directors so long as they fully comply with the clear and simple requirements set forth in the Company's Bylaws. Primo's disclosure requirements are common and safeguard orderly director elections by requiring, in part, that the Company and shareowners are provided with accurate and truthful information about director candidates. These disclosure standards are the same for both the Company's nominees and for shareowner nominees.

Legion failed to comply with these simple requirements by neglecting to disclose dozens of data points and, importantly, that one of its nominees, Henrik Jelert, was arrested and tried for bribery multiple times, while another of its nominees is involved in a pending lawsuit alleging that she has committed fraud and securities laws violations. These two nominees represented that they had disclosed all the information requested by the Company, when in fact they had not. Each candidate also agreed that the Company would not have to accept his or her name in nomination if he or she omitted material information or made false representations.

The Board, as fiduciaries on behalf of all shareowners, announced last week that it would enforce the requirements in the Company's Bylaws and the contractual commitments made by these candidates. It determined that the Notice was invalid.

On March 19, 2023, nearly a week after the deadline for shareowners to submit a valid nomination notice, Legion attempted to correct its egregious errors and omissions by submitting 43 pages of additional information as a self-styled "supplement" to its Notice. The Company's Bylaws do not contain any provision allowing for late corrective supplements to "cure" a deficient Notice.

Nevertheless, the Board met on March 21 and, after careful review of these additional disclosures, determined to exercise its discretion and provide a waiver of certain deficiencies in the Notice with respect to two of Legion's nominees, Timothy Hasara and Derek Lewis, who we believe have not made material misrepresentations to Primo.

Notably, nothing in the "supplement" exonerates Legion's other two candidates who made these misrepresentations directly to Primo. The Board has determined that those misrepresentations are material and should not be excused. Accordingly, the Company will not recognize Legion's nominations of Henrik Jelert and Lori Marcus at the Annual Meeting.

As previously noticed, the Annual Meeting will be held on May 3, 2023. There is no need for shareowners to take any action at this time.

ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION

Primo is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generates approximately $2.2 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring revenue model in the large format water category (defined as 3 gallons or greater). This business strategy is commonly referred to as "razor-razorblade" because the initial sale of a product creates a base of users who frequently purchase complementary consumable products. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which are sold through approximately 10,000 retail locations and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household and business penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering or water solutions. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 21-country footprint direct to customers, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange business, customers visit retail locations and purchase a pre-filled bottle of water. Once consumed, empty bottles are exchanged at our recycling center displays, which provide a ticket that offers a discount toward the purchase of a new bottle. Water Exchange is available in approximately 17,500 retail locations. Through its Water Refill business, customers refill empty bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill drinking water machines. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 21-country footprint.

Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.

