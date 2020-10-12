PrimeStone Capital - Letter to the Board of Directors of LivaNova PLC

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /CNW/ -- PrimeStone Capital LLP, a shareholder with a ca.2.2% holding in LivaNova PLC, has sent a public letter to the Board of Directors of the Company. You can find the letter here: http://www.primestonecapital.com/livanova

For more information on PrimeStone Capital LLP: http://www.primestonecapital.com/

For media enquiries, please contact Greenbrook: [email protected]

SOURCE PrimeStone Capital LLP

For further information: +44(0)207 952 2000