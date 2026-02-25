PRIMED Helps Clinicians Take a Stand Against Bullying, Without Leaving the Clinical Floor

Donated pink bouffant caps enable hospital teams to support Pink Shirt Day while meeting safety protocols

EDMONTON, AB, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - PRIMED Medical Products is helping healthcare professionals participate in Pink Shirt Day by solving a practical challenge: clinicians cannot wear traditional pink shirts while on shift.

To enable visible support inside clinical environments, PRIMED has donated more than 23,000 pink bouffant caps to hospitals across Canada. The caps allow healthcare teams to demonstrate their support for anti-bullying and respectful workplaces while adhering to infection prevention standards and uniform requirements, offering a practical, compliant way to stand behind the cause.

"We recognized that clinicians want to support Pink Shirt Day but can't always participate in traditional ways," said Philip Lee, Associate Product Manager, Apparel at PRIMED Medical Products. "The pink bouffant caps provide a practical, compliant solution that allows them to show solidarity and promote respectful workplaces while maintaining clinical standards."

While Pink Shirt Day is widely recognized in schools and communities, workplace bullying and psychological harm remain concerns in healthcare.

By enabling participation inside hospitals, PRIMED reinforces that protecting people goes beyond products, supporting physical safety and the respectful, psychologically safe environments healthcare professionals need to thrive.

About PRIMED Medical Products

Established in 1995 and proudly Canadian, PRIMED Medical Products Inc. is a Canadian-owned global manufacturer specializing in high-quality personal protective equipment dedicated to protecting people and supporting healthier communities.

