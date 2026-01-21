OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that Canada's new government will hold a Cabinet Planning Forum in Québec City, Québec, from January 22 to 23, 2026.

The meeting will focus on the government's core mission to build a stronger, more sustainable, and more independent Canadian economy that benefits everyone. Cabinet ministers and secretaries of State will discuss progress on the seven priority missions laid out by the Prime Minister in their Mandate Letter and determine priorities for delivering change in the year ahead. In particular, the Prime Minister and Cabinet will focus on next steps in the government's plan to bring down everyday costs and make life more affordable for Canadians.

At the Planning Forum, Cabinet will hear from leading experts across government, finance, community services, advanced technology, and global affairs. They will provide insights into the current global landscape and help identify emerging opportunities for Canadian leadership.

Working together, the Prime Minister and his Cabinet will continue to diversify our partnerships abroad and build our strength at home to deliver greater stability, security, and prosperity for Canadians.

