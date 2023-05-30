OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of John Hannaford as Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet, effective June 24, 2023.

Mr. Hannaford is currently Deputy Minister of Natural Resources. He joined the federal public service in 1995 and has served in a number of senior-level positions, including as Deputy Minister of International Trade and Foreign and Defence Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister. From 2009 to 2012, he was Ambassador of Canada to Norway.

To support a seamless transition at the highest rank of the public service, Mr. Hannaford will be appointed as a Senior Official at the Privy Council Office, effective June 1, 2023, until he assumes the role of Clerk.

Mollie Johnson, currently Associate Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, will assume the duties of Deputy Minister of Natural Resources on an interim basis, until such time as a new Deputy Minister is appointed.

"Mr. Hannaford brings a wealth of experience and a strong reputation to this important role. I am confident that his longstanding commitment to serving Canadians will allow him to lead our world-class public service as it continues to implement the Government of Canada's agenda and make life better for people across the country."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The role of the Clerk of the Privy Council is to advise the Prime Minister and elected government officials in managing the country, from an objective, non-partisan, public policy perspective. The Clerk also ensures Canada's federal public service is managed effectively and follows a code of value and ethics in its work to design and deliver high-quality services and programs for Canadians.

