OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Governor General, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, appointed the following individuals as independent senators to fill vacancies in the Senate:

Charles Adler , for Manitoba

, for Tracy Muggli , for Saskatchewan

Charles Adler emigrated from Hungary at a young age and went on to become a renowned radio host, journalist, and influential voice in Canada for over 50 years. Throughout his career, he has used his platform to champion human rights and Canadian democracy. Recognitions he has received include a Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

Tracy Muggli is a registered social worker, senior executive, and former provincial public servant with over 35 years of experience in the health and social services sectors. She has long been an active member of her community and currently serves as the Executive Director of St. Paul's Hospital in Saskatoon. She has received numerous awards and recognitions, including the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal and the (Saskatchewan) Premier's Award for Excellence in Public Service.

These new senators were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments and chosen using a merit-based process open to all Canadians. Introduced in 2016, this process ensures senators are independent, reflect Canada's diversity, and are able to tackle the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the country.

"The Senate of Canada will be stronger with its newest independent senators. Mr. Adler and Ms. Muggli will put their vast experience and knowledge to work for all Canadians in their new roles."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The Senate is the Upper House in Canada's parliamentary democracy. It unites a diverse group of accomplished Canadians in service of their country. Created to counterbalance representation by population in the House of Commons, the Senate not only defends regional interests, it also creates a space for the voices of historically underrepresented groups like Indigenous Peoples, racialized communities, and women.

parliamentary democracy. It unites a diverse group of accomplished Canadians in service of their country. Created to counterbalance representation by population in the House of Commons, the Senate not only defends regional interests, it also creates a space for the voices of historically underrepresented groups like Indigenous Peoples, racialized communities, and women. Candidate submissions were reviewed by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, which provided recommendations to the Prime Minister. The Board is guided in its work by public, transparent, non-partisan, and merit-based criteria to identify highly qualified candidates for the Senate.

With today's announcement, there have been 84 independent appointments to the Senate made on the advice of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau . All of them were recommended by the Board.

. All of them were recommended by the Board. Under the Canadian Constitution, the Governor General appoints individuals to the Senate. By convention, senators are appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Once appointed by the Governor General, new senators join their peers to examine and revise legislation, investigate national issues, and represent regional, provincial and territorial, and minority interests – important functions in a modern democracy.

