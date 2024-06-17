OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Gabrielle St-Hilaire, a judge of the Tax Court of Canada, as the new Chief Justice of the Tax Court of Canada.

Chief Justice St-Hilaire replaces the Honourable Eugene P. Rossiter, who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective June 1, 2024.

"I wish the Honourable Gabrielle St-Hilaire every success as she takes on her new role as Chief Justice of the Tax Court of Canada. She is a respected member of the legal community and has extensive experience in many areas of the law. I am confident she will be a great asset to the Tax Court of Canada."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada .

are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of . Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of Cabinet and the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

By virtue of the required years of service and age, some judges may be eligible to supernumerary status. In that case, they remain judges, with a reduced workload. Their election of supernumerary status creates a judicial vacancy.

