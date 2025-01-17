Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the public service

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service:

Mollie Johnson, currently Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Plans and Consultations), Privy Council Office, will serve concurrently as Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Clean Growth), Privy Council Office, effective January 17, 2025.

Naina Sloan, currently Vice-President, Programs and Partners, Pacific Economic Development Canada, becomes President of Pacific Economic Development Canada, effective January 17, 2025.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Dylan Jones, former President of Pacific Economic Development Canada, on his retirement from the public service. He thanked him for his dedication and service to Canadians throughout his career and wished him all the best in the future.

