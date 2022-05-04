Prime Minister announces appointment of new Chief Justice of Prince Edward Island

OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable James W. Gormley, a judge of the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island, as the new Chief Justice of the Court of Appeal of Prince Edward Island.

Chief Justice Gormley replaces the Honourable David H. Jenkins, who elected to retire from his full-time position effective October 31, 2021, but continues to work as a supernumerary judge.

Quote

"I wish Chief Justice Gormley every success as he takes on his new role. He is a respected and active member of the legal community with deep ties to his province, and he brings a wealth of experience to the bench. I am confident he will be a great asset to the people of Prince Edward Island as Chief Justice."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada .

are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of . Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of Cabinet and the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

Biographical Note

