OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Leonard Marchand, a judge of the Court of Appeal for British Columbia, as the new Chief Justice of British Columbia and Chief Justice of the Court of Appeal of Yukon.

Chief Justice Marchand replaces the Honourable Robert J. Bauman, who retired effective October 1, 2023.

Quote

"The Honourable Leonard Marchand is a highly respected member of British Columbia and Canada's legal community. As he takes on his new role as Chief Justice of British Columbia and Chief Justice of the Court of Appeal of Yukon, I wish him continued success. I know he brings a wealth of experience to the position and will continue to serve the people of British Columbia and the Yukon well."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada .

are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of . Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of Cabinet and the recommendation of the Prime Minister.

Biographical Note

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]