OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the public service:

Jimi Onalik, currently Deputy Minister of Executive and Intergovernmental Affairs and Secretary to Cabinet, Government of Nunavut, becomes President of the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency, effective November 20, 2023.

Biographical Note

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]