Prime Focus Technologies launches CLEAR® AI Reframe and enhances CLEAR® AI Discover with Chat GPT

Game-changing AI modules that will revolutionize Social Media content creation will be showcased at NAB 2023

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ -- Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), the creator of AI-powered technology solutions for the Media and Entertainment (M&E) industry, is excited to showcase two AI modules designed to enable businesses to create social content more efficiently, increase engagement, and ultimately drive growth: CLEAR® AI Reframe and CLEAR® AI Discover.

CLEAR® AI Reframe eliminates the time-consuming process of resizing videos for different social media apps. This innovative module enables companies to convert horizontal videos automatically and accurately into square and vertical formats, saving time. With CLEAR® AI Reframe, you can effortlessly generate compelling content variants for social media apps like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube, significantly reducing your lead time and unlocking revenue opportunities.

CLEAR® AI Discover is enhanced by Chat GPT and serves as a co-pilot for social media content creators. It uses CLEAR® AI to gather information across your content, harnesses the power of PFT's patented Machine Wisdom that puts content in context for better quality data, and leverages Chat GPT to come up with unprecedented creative possibilities. Put CLEAR® AI Discover to work, unleash creativity, and unlock productivity! 'Create,' 'curate,' and 'connect with your audience' like never before on social media.

"Social media is no longer used for promotional purposes alone; it is fast becoming a key revenue generator for enterprises," said Murali Sridhar, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Product Management. "Our customers now needn't, by default, fit a horizontal video into a vertical frame or spend manual effort resizing it. Instead, they can let CLEAR® AI help them create compelling content and let Reframe transform it natively before publishing it."

Join us at NAB 2023 for a demo of CLEAR® AI Reframe and Discover at W1755.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, CLEAR®, for the Media & Entertainment industry. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters transformational AI-led technology and media services powered by the Cloud that help them lower their Total Cost of Operations (TCOP) by automating their content supply chain. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney-owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Hearst Television, Warner Media, PBS, CBS Television Studios, 20th Century Fox Television Studios, Lionsgate, Showtime, HBO, NBCU, TERN International, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Indian Premier League and more.

