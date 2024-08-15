Prime Focus Technologies debuts CLEAR® AI Agents at IBC 2024

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Prime Focus Technologies (PFT), a pioneer in AI-powered technology solutions, unveils CLEAR® AI Agents at IBC 2024 in Amsterdam. These are designed to assist & co-work with professionals within Media & Entertainment (M&E) enterprises to execute specific tasks across content management, postproduction, and marketing. The agents seamlessly handle repetitive tasks, freeing teams to focus on strategic and creative tasks. Their round-the-clock availability and autonomous capabilities in select areas ensure timely task execution, enhancing the overall user experience. Most importantly, the agents drive scale, contributing to efficiency gains and monetization, ultimately helping content meet revenue.

Meet CLEAR® AI Agents:

Converse - A personal assistant that helps you engage with and utilize the content in your library to its full potential.

Use AI-powered semantic search equipped with the power of reasoning, to find contextual results quickly.

Automatic generation of highlight reels from long-form videos.

Generate social media posts and hashtag recommendations to create compelling social narratives.

Generate titles, thumbnails, and synopsis for clips and highlights.

Automatically convert horizontal videos into square and vertical formats for multiple platforms.

Compares assets and eliminates redundant versions, ensuring a clean and cost-effective content library.

Translate and transcreate content into the language of choice and expand into newer markets.

Translate and transcreate content into the language of choice and expand into newer markets. ImageGen - Generate custom images to build concept art and pre-visualizations during production.

The CLEAR® AI platform now features enhanced support for agent-driven workflows, offering a new level of integration that drives impactful results across the industry.

"The launch of AI Agents underscores the pivotal role generative AI plays in making these intelligent agents a reality," said Ramki Sankaranarayanan, Founder & Global CEO at PFT. "They are the culmination of seven years of investment in AI, combining Gen AI with the small language models reflecting our commitment to fundamentally reshape the M&E industry. These agents illustrate AI's ability to drive significant change by enhancing productivity and driving new revenue streams. Get ready to meet your agents at IBC."

CLEAR®, where content meets revenue.

About Prime Focus Technologies

Prime Focus Technologies (PFT) is the creator of CLEAR®. It offers streaming platforms, studios, and broadcasters AI technology and media services powered by the cloud that help them enable creativity, efficiency, and, most importantly, revenue generation. PFT works with major companies like Walt Disney- owned Star TV, Channel 4, ITV, Sinclair Broadcast Group, A&E Networks, Warner Bros. Discovery, Hearst, PBS, Paramount, Lionsgate, Crunchyroll, Insight TV, Disney+ Hotstar, BCCI, Tegna, Amazon MGM Studios and more.

For more information, visit: www.primefocustechnologies.com.

