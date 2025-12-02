Prezzee and Santa Deliver Magical Moments to Canadian Families This Holiday Season

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Prezzee, the global digital gifting platform, is making spirits bright this holiday season with the return of its AI-powered Magical Moments experience. Available now, Prezzee Magical Moments offers a free, interactive way to celebrate the season -- a personalized video message from Santa Claus brings surprise and pure joy to children this season. Prezzee recently announced that it has expanded its offerings to Canada, marking another milestone in the company's global expansion.

Prezzee Magical Moments offers a free, interactive way to celebrate the season -- a personalized video message from Santa Claus brings surprise and pure joy to children this season.

The launch comes at a time when Canadian consumers are becoming more thoughtful and cautious about their holiday spending. A 2025 Retail Council of Canada survey found that 47% of Canadians plan to give gift cards this holiday season, up from 42% in 2024 – a clear sign that flexible, choice-driven gifting is on the rise. According to the survey, consumers say gift cards now feel more personal, giving loved ones the freedom to choose something that truly matters to them. In response to the findings, Prezzee is streamlining the gifting process while preserving the sentiment and generosity at the heart of every exchange.

Founded on the belief that gifts should spark human connection and turn moments into lasting memories, Prezzee is continuing its mission to reimagine gift-giving, helping families shift away from gifting uncertainty and toward meaningful experiences. As part of its Magical Moments series, Prezzee is bringing a touch of AI-powered magic to the holidays with the launch of Santa's Nice List Nominations.

Gift-givers can surprise the children in their lives with a custom video message "from Santa" himself, celebrating the recipient personally. Kids will love the magic of hearing Santa say they made the "Nice List" by name. Creating this experience is simple - just add a child's name and age, and let AI do the rest. And, the video can be easily paired with a special-edition Prezzee gift card.

The result is a seamless, delightfully personal and free way to share holiday cheer. Designed to help build connection, the experience combines thoughtful technology with personalization, making it easier than ever to give gifts that are genuinely wanted and appreciated - transforming the typical stress of this time of year into delight.

"Insights reveal a clear trend that Canadians are seeking gifts that feel both meaningful and practical -- making personalized experiences and choice-driven gifting more relevant than ever", said Stefan Happ, North American CEO, Prezzee. "We're thrilled to bring this free gift that is magical to families across Canada, blending technology and tradition to spread joy and connection at a time when Canadians are being thoughtful about the gifts they give."

To create your free AI holiday experience, visit prezzeemagicalmoments.com .

About Prezzee

Prezzee is a global leader in digital gifting and payments which has sold over 140 million gift cards, with over 1,500 brand partners and 6 million customers worldwide. Prezzee's mission is to change lives through the power of giving - its borderless payment technology helps people connect with one another and create memorable moments that truly matter. Founded in Australia almost 10 years ago, Prezzee operates in the United States of America, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. To learn more about Prezzee, visit: www.prezzee.com .

Media Contact:

Erin Farrell Talbot

917-232-9309

[email protected]

SOURCE Prezzee