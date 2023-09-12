PreveCeutical Showcases Dynamic Evolution in AI Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H), PreveCeutical Medical Inc. marks today as an important chapter in the journey of PreveCeutical Medical Inc., a pioneering figure in the realm of medical technology. The Company unveils a comprehensive narrative around its growing involvement and innovation in the vast domain of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

At the forefront of this initiative stands Shawn Sadler, the Head of Artificial Intelligence. Mr. Sadler isn't new to the intricacies of the tech landscape. With over 25 years of immersion in the IT industry, he embodies a reservoir of expertise that spans from AI Frameworks and Machine Learning to Data Management and Information Governance. His appointment is strategic and expected to expedite PreveCeutical's drive into leveraging AI to maximize the potential of its research data, improve workflow efficiencies, and tap into predictive analytics.

Delving deeper into the infrastructure blueprint, the Company is ardently sculpting a resilient platform on AWS SageMaker. Once fully operational, is predicted to empower PreveCeutical with the agility and scalability required for next-gen model development and data processing. Meanwhile, budding collaborations with industry giants like OpenAI promise to usher in avant-garde methodologies that could redefine the way the Company approaches AI-driven research. Preliminary dialogues with HuggingFace are equally promising, potentially introducing sophisticated Natural Language Processing tools to the platform.

Central to PreveCeutical's AI strategy is its aspiration to harness vast repositories of specialized data, driving the next wave of medical insights and innovations. Acknowledging the indispensable value of targeted biomedical data recognition, PreveCeutical is actively exploring avenues for integration with Bern2. Concurrently, the Company will establish an API connection to NIH's National Center for Biotechnology Information, eyeing a future enriched by unparalleled biomedical and genomic data. The team is also mapping out plans to incorporate the Semantic Scholar API into its Large Language Model, confident in the expansive academic insights it can deliver.

Stephen Van Deventer, the CEO of PreveCeutical Medical Inc., commented, "Today's AI narrative isn't just an update; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to driving innovation. With leaders like Shawn helming our AI initiatives and the synergies we're aiming to develop with our potential collaborators, I am confident in PreveCeutical's trajectory in the medical research landscape."

Stephen Van Deventer added, "The convergence of AI and medical research offers boundless possibilities. With our current momentum and the partnerships we're fostering, we're poised to not just navigate but shape the future of this exciting confluence."

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products. The Company aims to be a leader in the preventive health sciences sector.

With the completion of three of its research programs, the Company is actively working on the development, clinical trials, and commercialization of its products; and has filed a number of provisional patent applications to protect the intellectual property from its research programs.

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website www.PreveCeutical.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of PreveCeutical

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future, including, without limitation, matters related to the Company's current and planned research and development programs, including the Analgesic Program, the Company's anticipated business plans and its prospect of success in executing its proposed plans. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will", "plans", "expects", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding the Company, including expected growth, results of operations, including the Company's research and development activities, performance, industry trends, growth opportunities, and that the Company will be able to obtain the financing required to carry out its planned future activities, retain and attract qualified research personnel and obtain and/or maintain the necessary intellectual property rights it needs to carry out its future business activities.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including, risks and uncertainties relating to the AI Program, complexities and delays in connection with research and development activities and the actual results of research and development activities, and the inability of the Company, to, among other things, obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required, including Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of any planned future activities, commercialize therapeutic and diagnostic technologies, execute its proposed business plans, pursue business partnerships, complete its research and product development programs as planned, including the AI Program, and obtain the financing required to carry out its planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the healthcare and cannabis industries in Canada may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, intentions, and assumptions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, intentions, or assumptions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to other periodic reports provided by the Company from time-to-time. These reports and the Company's filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Any link in this press release to external information or other resources is provided for reference only, and such information or resources might change from time to time, and may include forward-looking statements as described above, and are subject to the above disclaimers under this heading forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

SOURCE PreveCeutical Medical Inc

For further information: Stephen Van Deventer: +1 604 306 9669 Or Investor Relations [email protected]