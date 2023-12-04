PREVECEUTICAL INITIATES PREPARATION OF PROOF-OF-CONCEPT PRECLINICAL STUDY FOR ITS DIABETES & OBESITY DUAL GENE THERAPY PROGRAM

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical") (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H), is pleased to announce that it has started preparations to accelerate completion of its preclinical dual gene therapy program using our developed and in vitro validated Smart-siRNA sequences, which when paired with our proprietary bioresponsive lipid-nanoparticulate delivery systems (US patent no. 11,566,044) effectively target the PTPN1 gene.

PreveCeutical has received direct interest in our diabetes & obesity dual gene therapy program from a world-leading pharmaceutical company established in the diabetes and obesity therapeutic space. Explicit interest in our gene target has been expressed while also requesting the completion of gene-protein silencing efficacy and safety evaluation studies in rodent disease models, employing our lead Smart-siRNA bio-responsive carrier systems. Completing the planned proof-of-concept preclinical studies will enable PreveCeutical and the potential pharmaceutical partner to evaluate the next steps toward developing a commercial product for clinical trials.

To address the global rise of diabetes and obesity, and in furtherance of PreveCeutical's preventive health care focus, the Research Program builds on years of multi-disciplinary R&D in diabetes and obesity. It will pursue a dual-gene therapy strategy using proprietary bionanotechnological approaches. The rational design of tissue-targeted bioresponsive gene delivery systems (completed) will now be accompanied by gene- and protein-silencing in animal models of obesity and diabetes.

PreveCeutical has instructed its research partners to provide final details as to the cost and timeframe to complete these studies in a robust yet expedited manner. PreveCeutical has also approached multiple investment bankers and investors to provide the funding required to complete the preclinical studies. We anticipate commencing preclinical studies in early 2024, dependent on the expediency by which our funding and research partners supply/secure the necessary resources, the discussions of which are in the advanced stages with all parties.

Stephen Van Deventer, CEO and Chairman of PreveCeutical, commented, "We are excited to see that the research program we started to develop years ago was on point that the global need for diabetes and obesity will become a massive therapeutic need and that our choice of the PTPN1 gene we targeted has been validated by pharmaceutical companies also interested in targeting the same gene."

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. The Company aims to be a leader in the preventive health sciences sector.

With the completion of three of its research programs, the Company is actively working on the development, clinical trials, and commercialization of its products; and has filed a number of provisional patent applications to protect the intellectual property from its research programs.

For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website www.PreveCeutical.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of PreveCeutical

Stephen Van Deventer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forwardlooking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future including, without limitation, the completion of one aspect of the current phase of the Dual Gene Therapy Program, the efficacy of the Company's products, matters related to the Company's current and planned research and development programs, including the Dual Gene Therapy Program, the efficacy of the panel of siRNA constructs and the efficacy, biostability and potency of the Smart-siRNAs, the Company's anticipated future business plans and its prospect of success in executing thereon. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will", "plans", "expects", "may", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding the Company, including expected growth, results of operations and research and development activities (including in respect of the successful completion of the Dual Gene Therapy Program and one aspect of its current phase), performance, industry trends, growth opportunities, and that the Company will be able to obtain the financing required to carry out its planned future business activities, retain and attract qualified research personnel and obtain and/or maintain the necessary intellectual property rights it needs to carry out its future business activities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including, risks and uncertainties relating to the completion of the Dual Gene Therapy Program and one aspect of its current phase, actual results of research and development programs, the inability of the Company, to, among other things, - 3 - protect its intellectual property, obtain any required governmental, regulatory or stock exchange approvals, permits, consents or authorizations required, including Canadian Securities Exchange acceptance of any planned future activities, commercialise any therapeutic and diagnostic technologies, execute its proposed business plans, pursue business partnerships, complete its research and development programs as planned, including the Dual Gene Therapy Program, and obtain the financing required to carry out its planned future activities. Other factors such as general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the biotechnology, pharmaceutical or cannabis industry may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Unless required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, intentions, and assumptions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those statements, beliefs, plans, expectations, intentions or assumptions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and refer to other periodic reports the Company prov from time to time. These reports and the Company's filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements.

