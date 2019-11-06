PressReader brings entertainment to new heights with JetBlue partnership

Now, JetBlue customers get 24 hours of free unlimited access to PressReader's entire catalog, including publications like Los Angeles Times , Newsweek, New York Magazine , Variety , and Rolling Stone, when they connect to JetBlue's onboard Fly-Fi and sign up . PressReader access has been rolled out in conjunction with JetBlue's other new entertainment options, which include full seasons of the latest shows from Showtime, binge-worthy podcasts from Spotify, guided meditations from INSCAPE and much more. And the best part: it's all free.

JetBlue has raised the bar for in-flight entertainment and connectivity. Launching its premium programming adds even more non-stop entertainment so customers are never bored onboard. With PressReader, they can download as many publications as they like onto their own personal devices to read in-flight or save for later. Downloads never expire, so customers can take all that content with them even after they've arrived at their destination. PressReader also offers an exclusive discount on a monthly subscription after the free access expires – $9.99 for 15 publications.

"At JetBlue, we are constantly listening to our customers' feedback and using it to deliver experiences that will brighten their journey. We are so excited to be partnering with PressReader – the best all-you-can-read digital newsstand – to bring thousands of free newspapers and magazines to our 42 million annual customers." said Andrew Litavis, manager of product development at JetBlue. "Our partnership with PressReader brings us one step closer to fulfilling our vision of delivering a multi-screen experience onboard, the idea that you can connect an unlimited number of personal devices to Fly-Fi and use them simultaneously with our fleetwide seatback entertainment. This is how our customers are consuming content on the ground, so why should it be any different in the air?"

JetBlue joins PressReader's growing roster of airline partners like Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, Turkish Airlines, British Airways, and Iberia who are supercharging inflight entertainment at every point of the customer journey. And by investing in a sustainable product like PressReader, JetBlue's doing their part to fight climate change without sacrificing passenger convenience and choice.

"We're thrilled to be working with a company that continues to define, and redefine, what's expected from the airline experience," said PressReader CEO Alex Kroogman. "We believe personalization is at the core of a great journey. Travelers should be able to choose exactly how they'd like to spend their time above the clouds. And now, travelers hoping to catch up on their favorite publications or to discover something entirely new can do that on PressReader while they fly. With JetBlue's dedication to making the passenger experience as simple and as pleasant as possible, and PressReader's mission of improving the way people discover stories that matter, this is truly an exciting partnership."

About PressReader

We're on a mission to improve the way people discover stories that matter. With offices in Vancouver, Dublin, and Manila, we're building a place for people to find great content from anywhere in the world. That's why we've partnered with thousands of publishers to give readers unlimited access to leading newspapers and magazines.

We're all about choice. Using their phone or tablet, readers can browse content online or download entire issues using the PressReader app. They can subscribe for unlimited access, or get the full experience sponsored by one of our partners. Learn more at about.pressreader.com.

About JetBlue

JetBlue is New York's Hometown Airline® and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles (Long Beach), Orlando and San Juan. JetBlue carries more than 42 million customers per year to 100-plus cities in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America, with an average of more than 1,000 daily flights. For more information, please visit jetblue.com.

