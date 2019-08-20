PressReader acquires News360

To advance its mission to support quality journalism and improve the way people discover stories that matter, PressReader will leverage News360's two proprietary technologies — Natural language Processing (NLP) and NativeAI — within its consumer, publishing, and brand partnership products.

News360's NLP technology will be integrated into PressReader's aggregated platform of over 7,000 newspapers and magazines, allowing it to hyper-personalize the user experience by surfacing content relevant to each reader at the right time, in the right format, through the right channels.

NativeAI will be made available to PressReader's publishing partners, giving them in-depth, actionable insights about their readers across all types of web presence, in terms of the content they want, the content they don't want, and the trending topics that garner the highest engagement. NativeAI will help publishers make more informed decisions in real-time about what content resonates with their audience.

"In a world where news fatigue is a real and growing problem, and media literacy a global concern, it's more important than ever for people to have access to the trusted content they need in an engaging environment," said Alex Kroogman, CEO of PressReader. "By understanding each person's interests, and building advanced data science systems around content analytics, we will be able to give our millions of readers the trusted media they want, how they want it, when they want it, and where they want it, while building more audience intelligence into the data that drives our publisher and brand partnerships."

This acquisition will also allow PressReader to accelerate time to market - a strategic move given the unprecedented growth happening within the company.

"Integrating News360 technology into PressReader's suite of products makes good business sense," continued Kroogman. "The natural synergy between the two companies, in terms of technology, vision, and expertise, made the decision easy. Why build when you can buy the best?"

News360's staff of 30 talented employees have joined PressReader in their Vancouver headquarters.

"I've been extremely impressed with PressReader's extensive library of premium content, their distribution channels, and technology," said Roman Karachinsky, CEO of News360. "Together, these strengths create a unique opportunity to provide readers with the best content the world has to offer. By merging PressReader with News360's NLP and NativeAI technologies, we'll be able to build highly intelligent products that bring the most important and relevant journalism to people around the world, and I'm excited to accelerate this vision together."

About PressReader

PressReader is on a mission to improve the way people discover stories that matter to them. With offices in Vancouver, Dublin, and Manila, the company provides the largest all-you-can-read platform of newspapers and magazines where people can discover relevant and trusted content from anywhere in the world — publications such as Los Angeles Times, The Globe and Mail, The Guardian, Newsweek, Forbes, Le Figaro, and Vanity Fair, to name just a few.

Using their phone, tablet, or computer, readers can browse content online or download entire issues using the PressReader app . They can subscribe for unlimited access, or get the full experience sponsored by one of its brand partners - businesses that leverage the premium content platform to enhance their customers' experience - household names like British Airways, Turkish Airlines, Cathay Pacific, Air Canada, Marriott, Fairmont Hotels, Seabourn Cruise Lines, Princeton University, and the New York Public Library.

For more info, visit about.pressreader.com .

