Press Statement by H.E. Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities. Energy saving measures without affecting tourism

CAIRO, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- H.E. Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, confirmed that the government's recently announced measures to rationalize energy consumption, introduced in response to ongoing global developments and set to take effect on Saturday, 28 March for one month, will not impact tourists, their overall experience or the quality of the services provided to them during their stay in Egypt.

He explained that these measures, which include regulating the closing hours of shops at 9:00 pm on weekdays and 10:00 pm on Thursdays and Fridays, do not apply to Egypt's tourist destinations, including Hurghada, Marsa Alam, Luxor, Aswan, Sharm El-Sheikh, and others. The exemption also applies to tourist restaurants in all destinations including Cairo, ensuring that services continue to be delivered seamlessly and at the highest standards.

The Minister reaffirmed the state's commitment to providing a safe, high-quality, and fully integrated tourism experience for all visitors, in line with Egypt's standing as one of the world's leading tourism destinations.

He added that the measures are temporary and regulatory in nature and will be subject to ongoing reviews and adjustments.

About the Egyptian Tourism Authority (ETA)

Established in 1981, the Egyptian Tourism Authority (ETA) is dedicated to promoting Egypt's vast touristic assets, experiences, products and diverse destinations and fostering domestic tourism. Under the leadership of the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, the ETA spearheads marketing strategies, supports tourism development, and sponsors various events to increase Egypt's tourist arrivals.

For more information, visit:

https://www.mcgroup.com/press-statement and https://www.experienceegypt.eg/

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SOURCE Egyptian Tourism Authority