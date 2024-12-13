PRESS RELEASE REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MURCHISON MINERALS COMMON SHARES AND COMMON SHARE PURCHASE WARRANTS

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Donald K. Johnson, an insider of Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV : MUR) (the " Issuer " ) today announced the acquisition on December 4, 2024 of 12,500,000 hard dollar units ("Units") of the Issuer pursuant to the private placement of the Issuer disclosed in the Issuer's press release dated December 4, 2024 and filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) . Each Unit consisted of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant of the Issuer, each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share until December 3, 2026 at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share.

Prior to this acquisition, Mr. Johnson directly and indirectly owned 81,393,606 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 31.21 % of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer ( ­­­­­­­­­91,153,606 common shares and 34.96 %, respectively, assuming the exercise of the convertible securities described below). After the completion of the private placement , Mr. Johnson now directly and indirectly owns 93,893,606 common shares representing approximately 31.48 % of the issued and outstanding common shares , together with options and warrants to acquire an aggregate of 9,760,000 common shares of the Issuer. If Mr. Johnson were to exercise these convertible securities, he would own, directly and indirectly, 109,903,606 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 34.97% of the Issuer's outstanding common shares , on a partially diluted basis.

The Units were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Johnson may, from time to time, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease his beneficial ownership, control or direction over securities of the Issuer through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

This press release is being issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues which requires a report to be filed under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca) containing additional information respecting the foregoing matters. A copy of such report may be obtained by contacting Erik Martin at Murchison Minerals Ltd., Suite 100, 5063 North Service Road, Burlington , ON L7L 5H6.

SOURCE Donald K. Johnson