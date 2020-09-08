Press Release for Filing of Early Warning Report Regarding NexOptic Technology Corp.

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - 3DB.Inc (the "Corporation" or "3DB"), a corporation with its head office located at 1600, 333 – 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Z1 today announced that, on June 21, 2018 and February 23, 2019 an aggregate amount of 4,596,080 conditional warrants (the "Warrants") in the capital of NexOptic Technology Corp. ("NexOptic") expired unexercised (the "Warrant Expirations") and as a result, the Corporation's direct ownership percentage in Warrants and common shares in the capital of NexOptic (the "Common Shares") decreased.

Immediately prior to the Warrant Expirations, 3DB held 7,784,871 Warrants and 40,265,798 Common Shares. Following the Warrant Expirations, 3DB held 3,188,791 Warrants and 40,265,798 Common Shares as of February 23, 2019.

As a result of no action of the Corporation, and due solely to the Warrant Expirations, the early warning reporting requirement was triggered at that time.

Pursuant to the calculations required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues ("NI 62-103"), the Warrant Expirations represent (after giving effect to further issuances of securities by NexOptic) an approximate decrease of 2.83% in the ownership of Common Shares by the Corporation, from approximately 36.09% to approximately 33.26% of the outstanding Common Shares on a diluted basis as of February 23, 2019 calculated in accordance with the provisions of NI 62-103. As of September 8, 2020, 3DB holds 1,702,637 Warrants and 38,742,736 Common Shares.

The required early warning report is being filed on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com as of the date hereof, with effect as of February 23, 2019.

NexOptic is located at 1500-409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1T2.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: For more information, or to obtain a copy of the subject early warning report, please contact: 3DB.Inc, Attention: Darcy Daugela, 1600, 333 - 7th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta T2P 2Z1, Telephone: 587-708-0402