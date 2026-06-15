Press Release for Early Warning Report Filing Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

HALIFAX, NS, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Maritime Launch Services Inc. (Cboe CA: MAXQ) (OTCQB: MAXQF) (the "Company") - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issuers ("NI 62-103") in connection with the filing of an early warning report by Stephen Matier as a result of his exercise of options to acquire common shares of the Company ("common shares") pursuant to the stock option plan of the Company ("Options").

Mr. Matier has acquired 1,096,742 common shares of the Company through the cashless (net) exercise of 2,250,000 Options. Prior to the exercise, Mr. Matier beneficially held an aggregate of 81,167,464 common shares and Options to purchase an additional 2,250,000 common shares representing 10.97% of the then outstanding common shares on a fully diluted basis. Following the completion of the exercise, Mr. Matier now beneficially holds an aggregate of 82,264,206 common shares representing 10.82% of the outstanding common shares.

For further information, including a copy of Mr. Matier's 62-103F1 report (also filed on SEDAR+), please contact:

Sarah McLean, Vice President, Corporate Affairs

1883 Upper Water, Suite 303

Halifax, Nova Scotia B3J 1S9

902.402.6947

SOURCE Stephen Matier