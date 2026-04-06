PRESS RELEASE FOR EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED PURSUANT TO NI 62-103

VANCOUVER, BC, April 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Rock Management Consulting Ltd. ("Rock"), with a registered office at 2300 – 550 Burrard Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2B5, a company wholly owned by Mr. Todd L. Hilditch ("Hilditch" and together with Rock, the "Acquiror"), with an office address of Suite 2390 – 1055 West Hastings Street Vancouver British Columbia V6E 2E9, acquired ownership and control over 798,518 common shares (each, a "Common Share") of Riley Gold Corp. of Suite 2390, 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2E9 (the "Company") through the exercise of 798,518 Common Share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") at a price of $0.25 per Common Share for total consideration of $199,629.50 on April 2, 2026 (the "Exercise"). Mr. Hilditch is a director and officer of the Company.

Immediately prior to completion of the Exercise, the Acquiror owned and exercised control over an aggregate of 4,149,936 Common Shares, representing approximately 8.79% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, and together with Common Shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants and 405,000 incentive stock options held by the Acquiror ("Options"), representing approximately 11.06% of the outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following completion of the Exercise, the Acquiror owns and exercises control over an aggregate of 4,948,454 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.13% of the now issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 10.87% on a partially diluted basis (assuming exercise of the Options).

The Exercise was undertaken by the Acquiror for investment purposes. The Acquiror intends to review its investment on a continuing basis. Depending on various factors, the Acquiror may in the future purchase or sell securities or engage in other activities relating to the Company.

In accordance with National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related TakeOver Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, the Acquiror will file an early warning report regarding the Exercise on the System for Electronic Data Analysis and Retrieval + (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's issuer profile. A copy of the related early warning report may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's issuer profile and may also be obtained by contacting Mr. Hilditch at (604) 443-3831.

SOURCE Todd Hilditch