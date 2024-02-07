President's Choice brand and Taylor Farms brand Mexican-Style Street Corn Salad Kits recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes Français

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Feb 07, 2024, 18:43 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - 

Product: Mexican-Style Street Corn Salad Kits
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination - Listeria

Distribution: National

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations: Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

