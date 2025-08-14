Prescientx Ushers in Canada's New Era of Engineered Infection Prevention

WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - As Canadian healthcare facilities face rising disease transmission and new national infection control standards, IPC Technologies Inc. (operating as Prescientx) announces exclusive Canadian healthcare distribution rights for a suite of advanced Engineered Infection Prevention (EIP) technologies.

Prescientx is uniquely positioned to help hospitals and healthcare construction partners meet and exceed the new CSA Z8000 and Z317.12 standards—critical for compliance and Ministry of Health funding across several provinces.

The new standards address critical vulnerabilities in healthcare: the need for continuous upper air disinfection, continuous surface disinfection, continuous sink disinfection and automatic whole room disinfection. Prescientx's technologies can achieve up to a 100-fold reduction in exposure to pathogens, continuously and automatically, representing a monumental leap in patient and staff safety designed to significantly reduce Healthcare Acquired Infections (HAIs).

"The conversation around infection control in Canada has fundamentally changed," said Keith Hunt, President of Prescientx. "It's no longer just about daily disinfection; it's about engineering for continuous protection. The new CSA standards require a level of verifiable, engineered performance – pathogen reduction that provides a cost-benefit that daily disinfection simply cannot provide. Most importantly, they mandate EIP-qualified personnel to advise and oversee these systems. Our entire business is structured to meet this exact moment."

Prescientx's exclusive portfolio includes:

ASEPT-1X MAX ™ by Sanuvox – A Health Canada PMRA approved engineered patented UVC system for creating fully automated, self-disinfecting rooms in Canada .

– A Health Canada PMRA approved engineered patented UVC system for creating fully automated, self-disinfecting rooms in . SmartFLO3 ™ by Franke – A splashless CSA-compliant self-cleaning and disinfecting, biofilm-free sink system, engineered for compatibility with UV disinfection.

– A splashless CSA-compliant self-cleaning and disinfecting, biofilm-free sink system, engineered for compatibility with UV disinfection. Sanilume by iLLUMiSoft Lighting – A Health Canada PMRA approved optimized, high-output Upper Air GUV solution, providing continuous air disinfection designed to reduce exposure to airborne pathogens to near zero levels.

– A Health Canada PMRA approved optimized, high-output Upper Air GUV solution, providing continuous air disinfection designed to reduce exposure to airborne pathogens to near zero levels. EOScu surfaces & Aereus copper coatings – self-disinfecting surfaces like overbed tables, countertops, bedrails, fixtures and hardware that rapidly and continually reduce pathogens on epidemiologically important, high touch surfaces.

This announcement solidifies the company's strategic business model, which shed its former manufacturing arm to focus exclusively on the professional services and specialized distribution required by today's market.

"Our identity has always been rooted in providing automated solutions to reduce Healthcare Acquired Infections through engineering expertise," Hunt added. "Our focused model allows us to be true, unbiased partners to IPAC Professionals, Hospital Contractors, and Facility Managers. We de-risk their projects by ensuring the solutions are not only compliant from day one but are also integrated correctly for long-term reliability and provide a stunning return on investment. We have shown payback periods as short as 23 days."

Prescientx urges healthcare stakeholders to assess their readiness for the new CSA standards and explore engineered solutions that deliver continuous protection and measurable outcomes.

