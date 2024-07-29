PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER 2024 RESULTS AND POSTING OF ITS MOST RECENT ANNUAL CEO LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSX: PBH) (the "Company"), a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded specialty food products, will release its second quarter 2024 results on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Pre-recorded Management Remarks, Press Release and Investor Presentation

Please note that management's pre-recorded remarks, a press release including financial statements and segment information and an investor presentation will be available on the morning of Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 4:00 a.m. Vancouver time (7:00 a.m. Toronto Time) at the Company's website at http://www.premiumbrandsholdings.com.

Question and Answer Session

Mr. George Paleologou, President and CEO and Mr. Will Kalutycz, CFO will host a live question and answer session at 10:30 a.m. Vancouver time (1:30p.m. Toronto Time) on Thursday, August 8, 2024.

Access to the live question and answer session may be obtained by calling the operator at (289) 514-5100 / (800) 717-1738 (Conference ID: 19190) up to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

For those who are unable to participate, a recording of the question and answer session will be available through to 11:59 p.m. Toronto time on Sunday, September 8, 2024 at (289) 819-1325 / (888) 660-6264 (passcode: 19190#). Alternatively, a recording of the question and answer session will be available at the Company's website at http://www.premiumbrandsholdings.com.

CEO Letter to Shareholders

The Company also announced today that its most recent annual letter to shareholders from George Paleologou, the Company's President and CEO, has been posted to its website and can be accessed on the Company's website at https://premiumbrandsholdings.com, and has also been filed electronically on SEDAR+ and is available online at www.sedarplus.ca. The letter is titled Transformational Growth.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

www.premiumbrandsholdings.com

For further information, please contact George Paleologou, President and CEO or Will Kalutycz, CFO at (604) 656-3100