PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - December 30, 2024. Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (TSX: PBH), a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded specialty food products, announced today that it has completed the following strategic transactions:

The acquisition of NSP Quality Meats (NSP), a cooked protein and deli meats manufacturer with plants located in Oklahoma , Texas and Missouri

, and The acquisition of Casa Di Bertacchi (Casa), a manufacturer of branded and private label cooked protein products with a plant in New Jersey

The acquisition of Italia Salami (Italia), a manufacturer of authentic dry cured Italian salami with a plant in Ontario

The sale and leaseback of the Company's recently expanded Hempler's deli meats production facility in Washington resulting in gross proceeds of approximately US$68.0 million

The total purchase price for the NSP, Casa and Italia businesses, which have combined annual sales of approximately US$200 million, was US$66.0 million consisting of US$50.0 million in cash, US$10.0 million in the Company's common shares and contingent consideration of US$6.0 million. All three transactions are expected to be accretive to the Company's 2025 earnings per share.

"We are very pleased to welcome NSP, Casa and Italia into our ecosystem and to be partnering with the management teams of these well-known and long-established businesses," said Mr. George Paleologou, President and CEO of Premium Brands.

"NSP and Casa will play major roles in supporting the continued growth of our market-leading branded cooked protein initiatives in the U.S. by providing much needed capacity and improving our access to additional key U.S. markets. In addition, these businesses will significantly enhance our Specialty Foods Group's ability to largely mitigate any potential border and tariff related risks.

"Italia is a smaller acquisition but provides our Concord business with much needed local production capacity to help support their very successful Marcangelo branded Italian charcuterie offerings," added Mr. Paleologou.

ABOUT PREMIUM BRANDS

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

