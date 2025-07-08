Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2025 Annual Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) announced the voting results from its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders held May 6, 2025.  A total of 33,694,533 Common Shares, or 75.04% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the annual meeting.  Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business.  Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Sean Cheah

99.49 %

Johnny Ciampi

96.50 %

Thomas Dea

94.81 %

Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M.

99.50 %

Bruce Hodge

96.53 %

Kathleen Keller-Hobson

94.46 %

Hugh McKinnon

63.79 %

George Paleologou

98.02 %

Mary Wagner

94.75 %

Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 98.08% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting.  Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Annual Meeting of Shareholders of
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation
Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Report of Voting Results
National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Section 11.3

Matters Voted Upon

1.

To set the number of Directors at 9.



33,258,128 (98.70%)

For

436,404 (1.30%)

Against

2.(a)

To elect Sean Cheah as a Director of the
Corporation.



33,376,270 (99.49%)

For

169,921 (0.51%)

Against

(b)

To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of the
Corporation.



32,373,628 (96.50%)

For

1,172,563 (3.50%)

Against

(c)

To elect Thomas Dea as a Director of the
Corporation.



31,804,785 (94.81%)

For

1,741,405 (5.19%)

Against

(d)

To elect Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. as a
Director of the Corporation.



33,379,229 (99.50%)

For

166,962 (0.50%)

Against

(e)

To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the
Corporation.



32,382,137 (96.53%)

For

1,164,054 (3.47%)

Against

(f)

To elect Kathleen Keller-Hobson as a Director of the
Corporation.



31,689,208 (94.46%)

For

1,856,982 (5.54%)

Against

(g)

To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of
the Corporation.



21,397,671 (63.79%)

For

12,148,520 (36.21%)

Against

(h)

To elect George Paleologou as a Director 
of the Corporation.



32,880,891 (98.02%)

For

665,300 (1.98%)

Against

(i)

To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the
Corporation.



31,785,831 (94.75%)

For

1,760,359 (5.25%)

Against

