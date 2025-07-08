Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2025 Annual Meeting Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) announced the voting results from its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders held May 6, 2025. A total of 33,694,533 Common Shares, or 75.04% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted in connection with the annual meeting. Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Sean Cheah 99.49 % Johnny Ciampi 96.50 % Thomas Dea 94.81 % Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. 99.50 % Bruce Hodge 96.53 % Kathleen Keller-Hobson 94.46 % Hugh McKinnon 63.79 % George Paleologou 98.02 % Mary Wagner 94.75 %

Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 98.08% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting. Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

www.premiumbrandsholdings.com

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Annual Meeting of Shareholders of

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Report of Voting Results

National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations

Section 11.3

Matters Voted Upon 1. To set the number of Directors at 9.







33,258,128 (98.70%) For 436,404 (1.30%) Against 2.(a) To elect Sean Cheah as a Director of the

Corporation.







33,376,270 (99.49%) For 169,921 (0.51%) Against (b) To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of the

Corporation.







32,373,628 (96.50%) For 1,172,563 (3.50%) Against (c) To elect Thomas Dea as a Director of the

Corporation.







31,804,785 (94.81%) For 1,741,405 (5.19%) Against (d) To elect Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. as a

Director of the Corporation.







33,379,229 (99.50%) For 166,962 (0.50%) Against (e) To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the

Corporation.







32,382,137 (96.53%) For 1,164,054 (3.47%) Against (f) To elect Kathleen Keller-Hobson as a Director of the

Corporation.







31,689,208 (94.46%) For 1,856,982 (5.54%) Against (g) To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of

the Corporation.







21,397,671 (63.79%) For 12,148,520 (36.21%) Against (h) To elect George Paleologou as a Director

of the Corporation.







32,880,891 (98.02%) For 665,300 (1.98%) Against (i) To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the

Corporation.







31,785,831 (94.75%) For 1,760,359 (5.25%) Against

SOURCE Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

For further information, please contact George Paleologou, President and CEO, or Will Kalutycz, CFO, at (604) 656-3100.