Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2024 Annual Meeting Results
May 10, 2024, 19:18 ET
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) announced the voting results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held May 10, 2024. A total of 34,549,399 Common Shares or 77.41% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were voted in connection with the annual meeting. Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
|
Sean Cheah
|
99.29 %
|
Johnny Ciampi
|
98.29 %
|
Thomas Dea
|
99.87 %
|
Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M.
|
99.87 %
|
Bruce Hodge
|
98.28 %
|
Kathleen Keller-Hobson
|
99.38 %
|
Hugh McKinnon
|
94.56 %
|
George Paleologou
|
98.74 %
|
Mary Wagner
|
99.71 %
Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 98.80% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting. Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.
APPENDIX "A"
PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Annual Meeting of Shareholders of
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation
Friday, May 10, 2024
Report of Voting Results
National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Section 11.3
|
Matters Voted Upon
|
1.
|
To fix the number of Directors to be elected at the
|
34,177,706 (99.45%)
For
|
189,413 (0.55%)
Against
|
2.(a)
|
To elect Sean Cheah as a Director of the Corporation.
|
34,123,267 (99.29%)
For
|
243,851 (0.71%)
Against
|
(b)
|
To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of the Corporation.
|
33,780,774 (98.29%)
For
|
586,345 (1.71%)
Against
|
(c)
|
To elect Thomas Dea as a Director of the Corporation.
|
34,321,710 (99.87%)
For
|
45,409 (0.13%)
Against
|
(d)
|
To elect Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. as a Director of the
|
34,321,739 (99.87%)
For
|
45,380 (0.13%)
Against
|
(e)
|
To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the Corporation.
|
33,777,014 (98.28%)
For
|
590,105 (1.72%)
Against
|
(f)
|
To elect Kathleen Keller-Hobson as a Director of the
|
34,154,215 (99.38%)
For
|
212,903 (0.62%)
Against
|
(g)
|
To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of the Corporation.
|
32,497,556 (94.56%)
For
|
1,869,562 (5.44%)
Against
|
(h)
|
To elect George Paleologou as a Director of the Corporation.
|
33,932,492 (98.74%)
For
|
434,627 (1.26%)
Against
|
(i)
|
To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the Corporation.
|
34,268,747 (99.71%)
For
|
98,371 (0.29%)
Against
|
3.
|
To approve the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as
|
34,452,420 (99.72%)
For
|
96,979 (0.28%)
Withheld
|
4.
|
To approve the Corporation's approach to executive
|
33,953,514 (98.80%)
For
|
413,605 (1.20%)
Against
SOURCE Premium Brands Holdings Corporation
For further information: Contact George Paleologou, President and CEO, or Will Kalutycz, CFO, at (604) 656-3100.
Share this article