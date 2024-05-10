Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2024 Annual Meeting Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) announced the voting results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held May 10, 2024. A total of 34,549,399 Common Shares or 77.41% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were voted in connection with the annual meeting. Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Sean Cheah 99.29 % Johnny Ciampi 98.29 % Thomas Dea 99.87 % Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. 99.87 % Bruce Hodge 98.28 % Kathleen Keller-Hobson 99.38 % Hugh McKinnon 94.56 % George Paleologou 98.74 % Mary Wagner 99.71 %

Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 98.80% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting. Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

APPENDIX "A"

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Annual Meeting of Shareholders of

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

Friday, May 10, 2024

Report of Voting Results

National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations

Section 11.3

Matters Voted Upon

1. To fix the number of Directors to be elected at the

Meeting at not more than nine (9). 34,177,706 (99.45%) For 189,413 (0.55%) Against



2.(a) To elect Sean Cheah as a Director of the Corporation. 34,123,267 (99.29%) For 243,851 (0.71%) Against



(b) To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of the Corporation. 33,780,774 (98.29%) For 586,345 (1.71%) Against



(c) To elect Thomas Dea as a Director of the Corporation. 34,321,710 (99.87%) For 45,409 (0.13%) Against



(d) To elect Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. as a Director of the

Corporation. 34,321,739 (99.87%) For 45,380 (0.13%) Against



(e) To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the Corporation. 33,777,014 (98.28%) For 590,105 (1.72%) Against



(f) To elect Kathleen Keller-Hobson as a Director of the

Corporation. 34,154,215 (99.38%) For 212,903 (0.62%) Against



(g) To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of the Corporation. 32,497,556 (94.56%) For 1,869,562 (5.44%) Against



(h) To elect George Paleologou as a Director of the Corporation. 33,932,492 (98.74%) For 434,627 (1.26%) Against



(i) To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the Corporation. 34,268,747 (99.71%) For 98,371 (0.29%) Against



3. To approve the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as

Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and to authorize

the Directors of the Corporation to fix the remuneration of such

Auditors. 34,452,420 (99.72%) For 96,979 (0.28%) Withheld



4. To approve the Corporation's approach to executive

compensation. 33,953,514 (98.80%) For 413,605 (1.20%) Against





