Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2024 Annual Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) announced the voting results from its 2024 annual meeting of shareholders held May 10, 2024.  A total of 34,549,399 Common Shares or 77.41% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were voted in connection with the annual meeting.  Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business.  Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Sean Cheah

99.29 %

Johnny Ciampi

98.29 %

Thomas Dea

99.87 %

Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M.          

99.87 %

Bruce Hodge

98.28 %

Kathleen Keller-Hobson

99.38 %

Hugh McKinnon

94.56 %

George Paleologou

98.74 %

Mary Wagner

99.71 %

Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 98.80% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting.  Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

APPENDIX "A"

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Annual Meeting of Shareholders of
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation
Friday, May 10, 2024

Report of Voting Results
National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Section 11.3

Matters Voted Upon

1.

To fix the number of Directors to be elected at the
Meeting at not more than nine (9).

 

34,177,706 (99.45%)          

For

 

189,413 (0.55%)

Against


2.(a)

To elect Sean Cheah as a Director of the Corporation.

 

34,123,267 (99.29%)

For

 

 

243,851 (0.71%)

Against


 (b)

To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of the Corporation.

 

33,780,774 (98.29%)

For

 

586,345 (1.71%)

Against


   (c)

To elect Thomas Dea as a Director of the Corporation.

 

34,321,710 (99.87%)

For

 

45,409 (0.13%)

Against


 (d)

To elect Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. as a Director of the
Corporation.

 

34,321,739 (99.87%)

For

 

45,380 (0.13%)

Against


 (e)

To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the Corporation.

 

33,777,014 (98.28%)

For

 

590,105 (1.72%)

Against


 (f)

To elect Kathleen Keller-Hobson as a Director of the
Corporation.

 

34,154,215 (99.38%)

For

 

 

212,903 (0.62%)

Against


 (g)

To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of the Corporation.

 

32,497,556 (94.56%)

For

 

1,869,562 (5.44%)

Against


 (h)

To elect George Paleologou as a Director of the Corporation.             

 

33,932,492 (98.74%)

For

 

434,627 (1.26%)

Against


 (i)

To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the Corporation.

 

34,268,747 (99.71%)

For

 

98,371 (0.29%)

Against


3.

 

 

 

To approve the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as
Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year, and to authorize
the Directors of the Corporation to fix the remuneration of such
Auditors.

 

 

 

34,452,420 (99.72%)

For

 

 

 

96,979 (0.28%)

Withheld


4.

To approve the Corporation's approach to executive
compensation.

 

33,953,514 (98.80%)

For

 

413,605 (1.20%)

Against


For further information: Contact George Paleologou, President and CEO, or Will Kalutycz, CFO, at (604) 656-3100.

