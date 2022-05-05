Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2022 Annual Meeting Results
May 05, 2022, 20:20 ET
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) announced the voting results from its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders held May 5, 2022. A total of 33,396,451 Common Shares or 74.549% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were voted in connection with the annual general meeting. Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
|
Sean Cheah
|
98.13%
|
Johnny Ciampi
|
97.54%
|
Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M.
|
99.77%
|
Bruce Hodge
|
97.51%
|
Kathleen Keller-Hobson
|
89.93%
|
Hugh McKinnon
|
96.68%
|
George Paleologou
|
98.39%
|
Mary Wagner
|
99.94%
Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 96.43% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting. Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.
Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.
Annual Meeting of Shareholders of
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the "Issuer")
May 5, 2022
Report of Voting Results
National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Section 11.3
|
Matters Voted Upon
|
1.
|
To fix the number of Directors to be elected
|
33,047,940 ( 99.33%)
For
|
Against
|
2. (a)
|
To elect Sean Cheah as a Director of the Corporation.
|
32,647,070 ( 98.13%)
For
|
623,300 ( 1.87%)
Withheld
|
(b)
|
To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of the Corporation.
|
32,452,087 ( 97.54%)
For
|
Withheld
|
(c)
|
To elect Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. as a Director of the Corporation.
|
33,192,459 ( 99.77%)
For
|
Withheld
|
(d)
|
To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the Corporation.
|
32,441,387 ( 97.51%)
For
|
Withheld
|
(e)
|
To elect Kathleen Keller-Hobson as a Director of the Corporation.
|
29,919,545 ( 89.93%)
For
|
3,350,825 ( 10.07%)
Withheld
|
(f)
|
To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of the Corporation.
|
32,166,437 ( 96.68%)
For
|
1,103,933 ( 3.32%)
Withheld
|
(g)
|
To elect George Paleologou as a Director of the Corporation.
|
32,733,985 ( 98.39%)
For
|
536,385 ( 1.61%)
Withheld
|
(h)
|
To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the Corporation.
|
33,250,009 ( 99.94%)
For
|
20,361 ( 0.06%)
Withheld
|
3.
|
To approve the appointment of
of the Corporation for the ensuing year,
and to authorize the Directors of the
Corporation to fix the remuneration
of such Auditors.
|
32,831,774 ( 98.32%)
For
|
560,018 ( 1.68%)
Withheld
|
4.
|
To approve the Corporation's approach
to executive compensation.
|
32,082,653 ( 96.43%)
For
|
1,187,717 ( 3.57%)
Against
SOURCE Premium Brands Holdings Corporation
For further information: George Paleologou, President and CEO or Will Kalutycz, CFO at (604) 656-3100
Share this article