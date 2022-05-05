Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2022 Annual Meeting Results

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

May 05, 2022, 20:20 ET

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX: PBH) announced the voting results from its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders held May 5, 2022.  A total of 33,396,451 Common Shares or 74.549% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were voted in connection with the annual general meeting.  Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business.  Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Sean Cheah

98.13%

Johnny Ciampi

97.54%

Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M.

99.77%

Bruce Hodge

97.51%

Kathleen Keller-Hobson

89.93%

Hugh McKinnon

96.68%

George Paleologou

98.39%

Mary Wagner

99.94%


Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 96.43% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting.  Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

www.premiumbrandsholdings.com

APPENDIX "A"
PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Annual Meeting of Shareholders of
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the "Issuer")
May 5, 2022

Report of Voting Results
National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Section 11.3

Matters Voted Upon

1.

To fix the number of Directors to be elected
at the Meeting at not more than eight (8).

 

33,047,940       ( 99.33%)

For


     222,430     ( 0.67%)

Against

2. (a)

To elect Sean Cheah as a Director of the Corporation.

 

32,647,070       ( 98.13%)

For

 

 

     623,300     ( 1.87%)

Withheld

 

   (b)

To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of the Corporation.

 

 

32,452,087       ( 97.54%)

For


     818,283     ( 2.46%)

Withheld

 

   (c)

To elect Dr. Marie Delorme, C.M. as a Director of the Corporation.

 

 

33,192,459       ( 99.77%)

For


       77,911     ( 0.23%)

Withheld

 

   (d)

To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the Corporation.

 

 

32,441,387       ( 97.51%)

For


     828,983     ( 2.49%)

Withheld

 

   (e)

To elect Kathleen Keller-Hobson as a Director of the Corporation.

 

29,919,545       ( 89.93%)

For

 

 

  3,350,825    ( 10.07%)

Withheld

 

   (f)

To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of the Corporation.

 

 

32,166,437       ( 96.68%)

For

 

 

  1,103,933     ( 3.32%)

Withheld

 

   (g)

To elect George Paleologou as a Director of the Corporation.

 

 

32,733,985       ( 98.39%)

For

 

 

     536,385     ( 1.61%)

Withheld

 

   (h)

To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the Corporation.

33,250,009       ( 99.94%)

For

        20,361     ( 0.06%)

Withheld

3.

To approve the appointment of 
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors

of the Corporation for the ensuing year,

and to authorize the Directors of the

Corporation to fix the remuneration

of such Auditors.

 

 

 

 

32,831,774       ( 98.32%)

For

 

 

 

     560,018     ( 1.68%)

Withheld

4.

To approve the Corporation's approach

to executive compensation.

 

 

32,082,653       ( 96.43%)

For

 

  1,187,717     ( 3.57%)

Against

