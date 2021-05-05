Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2021 Annual Meeting Results
May 05, 2021, 19:24 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX:PBH) announced the voting results from its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held May 5, 2021. A total of 29,693,298 Common Shares or 68.11% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were voted in connection with the annual general meeting. Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:
|
Sean Cheah
|
96.98%
|
Johnny Ciampi
|
90.89%
|
Bruce Hodge
|
93.88%
|
Kathleen Keller-Hobson
|
98.49%
|
Hugh McKinnon
|
93.97%
|
George Paleologou
|
98.45%
|
Mary Wagner
|
99.98%
|
John Zaplatynsky
|
94.55%
Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 94.40% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting. Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.
APPENDIX "A"
PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Annual Meeting of Shareholders of
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the "Issuer")
May 5, 2021
Report of Voting Results
National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Section 11.3
|
Matters Voted Upon
|
1.
|
To fix the number of Directors to be elected
|
29,438,560 ( 99.49%)
|
150,320 ( 0.51%)
|
2.(a)
|
To elect Sean Cheah as a Director of the
|
28,694,774 ( 96.98%)
|
894,106 ( 3.02%)
|
(b)
|
To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of the
|
26,893,402 ( 90.89%)
|
2,695,478 ( 9.11%)
|
(c)
|
To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the
|
27,777,899 ( 93.88%)
|
1,810,981 ( 6.12%)
|
(d)
|
To elect Kathleen Keller-Hobson as a
|
29,142,685 ( 98.49%)
|
446,195 ( 1.51%)
|
(e)
|
To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of
|
27,805,696 ( 93.97%)
For
|
1,783,184 ( 6.03%)
|
(f)
|
To elect George Paleologou as a Director
|
29,130,532 ( 98.45%)
|
458,348 ( 1.55%)
|
(g)
|
To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the
|
29,583,885 ( 99.98%)
|
4,995 ( 0.02%)
|
(h)
|
To elect John Zaplatynsky as a Director of
|
27,975,549 ( 94.55%)
|
1,613,331 ( 5.45%)
|
3.
|
To approve the appointment of
|
29,651,188 ( 99.86%)
|
42,110 ( 0.14%)
|
4.
|
To approve the Corporation's approach to
|
27,929,729 ( 94.40%)
|
1,657,667 ( 5.60%)
SOURCE Premium Brands Holdings Corporation
For further information: For further information, please contact George Paleologou, President and CEO or Will Kalutycz, CFO at (604) 656-3100.
