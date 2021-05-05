Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2021 Annual Meeting Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX:PBH) announced the voting results from its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held May 5, 2021. A total of 29,693,298 Common Shares or 68.11% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were voted in connection with the annual general meeting. Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business. Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Sean Cheah 96.98% Johnny Ciampi 90.89% Bruce Hodge 93.88% Kathleen Keller-Hobson 98.49% Hugh McKinnon 93.97% George Paleologou 98.45% Mary Wagner 99.98% John Zaplatynsky 94.55%

Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 94.40% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting. Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

APPENDIX "A"

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Annual Meeting of Shareholders of

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the "Issuer")

May 5, 2021

Report of Voting Results

National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations

Section 11.3

Matters Voted Upon 1. To fix the number of Directors to be elected

at the Meeting at not more than eight (8). 29,438,560 ( 99.49%)

For 150,320 ( 0.51%)

Against 2.(a) To elect Sean Cheah as a Director of the

Corporation. 28,694,774 ( 96.98%)

For 894,106 ( 3.02%)

Withheld (b) To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of the

Corporation. 26,893,402 ( 90.89%)

For 2,695,478 ( 9.11%)

Withheld (c) To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the

Corporation. 27,777,899 ( 93.88%)

For 1,810,981 ( 6.12%)

Withheld (d) To elect Kathleen Keller-Hobson as a

Director of the Corporation. 29,142,685 ( 98.49%)

For 446,195 ( 1.51%)

Withheld (e) To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of

the Corporation. 27,805,696 ( 93.97%) For 1,783,184 ( 6.03%)

Withheld (f) To elect George Paleologou as a Director

of the Corporation. 29,130,532 ( 98.45%)

For 458,348 ( 1.55%)

Withheld (g) To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the

Corporation. 29,583,885 ( 99.98%)

For 4,995 ( 0.02%)

Withheld (h) To elect John Zaplatynsky as a Director of

the Corporation. 27,975,549 ( 94.55%)

For 1,613,331 ( 5.45%)

Withheld 3. To approve the appointment of

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors

of the Corporation for the ensuing year,

and to authorize the Directors of the

Corporation to fix the remuneration of such

Auditors. 29,651,188 ( 99.86%)

For 42,110 ( 0.14%)

Withheld 4. To approve the Corporation's approach to

executive compensation. 27,929,729 ( 94.40%)

For 1,657,667 ( 5.60%)

Against

SOURCE Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

For further information: For further information, please contact George Paleologou, President and CEO or Will Kalutycz, CFO at (604) 656-3100.

