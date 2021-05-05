Premium Brands Holdings Corporation Announces its 2021 Annual Meeting Results

News provided by

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

May 05, 2021, 19:24 ET

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation ("Premium Brands" or the "Company") (TSX:PBH) announced the voting results from its 2021 annual meeting of shareholders held May 5, 2021.  A total of 29,693,298 Common Shares or 68.11% of our issued and outstanding Common Shares were voted in connection with the annual general meeting.  Shareholders voted by ballot on each item of business.  Based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting, each director nominee was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Sean Cheah

96.98%

Johnny Ciampi

90.89%

Bruce Hodge

93.88%

Kathleen Keller-Hobson

98.49%

Hugh McKinnon

93.97%

George Paleologou

98.45%

Mary Wagner

99.98%

John Zaplatynsky

94.55%

Additionally, the Company's advisory "say on pay" vote received 94.40% support based on proxies received prior to the meeting and votes tallied at the meeting.  Full results of the votes are included as Appendix "A" to this press release.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across Canada and the United States.

www.premiumbrandsholdings.com 

APPENDIX "A"

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Annual Meeting of Shareholders of
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (the "Issuer")
May 5, 2021

Report of Voting Results
National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations
Section 11.3

Matters Voted Upon

1.

To fix the number of Directors to be elected
at the Meeting at not more than eight (8).

 

 

29,438,560       ( 99.49%)
For

 

 

     150,320     ( 0.51%)
Against

2.(a)

To elect Sean Cheah as a Director of the
Corporation.

 

28,694,774       ( 96.98%)
For

 

     894,106     ( 3.02%)
Withheld

   (b)

To elect Johnny Ciampi as a Director of the
Corporation.

 

 

26,893,402       ( 90.89%)
For

 

  2,695,478     ( 9.11%)
Withheld

   (c)

To elect Bruce Hodge as a Director of the
Corporation.

 

 

27,777,899       ( 93.88%)
For

 

  1,810,981     ( 6.12%)
Withheld

   (d)

To elect Kathleen Keller-Hobson as a
Director of the Corporation.

 

29,142,685       ( 98.49%)
For

 

     446,195     ( 1.51%)
Withheld

   (e)

To elect Hugh McKinnon as a Director of
the Corporation.

 

 

27,805,696       ( 93.97%)

For

 

  1,783,184     ( 6.03%)
Withheld

   (f)

To elect George Paleologou as a Director
of the Corporation.

 

 

29,130,532       ( 98.45%)
For

 

     458,348     ( 1.55%)
Withheld

   (g)

To elect Mary Wagner as a Director of the
Corporation.

 

 

29,583,885       ( 99.98%)
For

 

        4,995     ( 0.02%)
Withheld

   (h)

To elect John Zaplatynsky as a Director of
the Corporation.

 

 

27,975,549       ( 94.55%)
For

 

  1,613,331     ( 5.45%)
Withheld

3.

To approve the appointment of
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors
of the Corporation for the ensuing year,
and to authorize the Directors of the
Corporation to fix the remuneration of such
Auditors.

 

 

 

 

29,651,188       ( 99.86%)
For

 

 

 

       42,110     ( 0.14%)
Withheld

4.

To approve the Corporation's approach to
executive compensation.

 

 

27,929,729       ( 94.40%)
For

 

  1,657,667     ( 5.60%)
Against

SOURCE Premium Brands Holdings Corporation

For further information: For further information, please contact George Paleologou, President and CEO or Will Kalutycz, CFO at (604) 656-3100.

Related Links

www.premiumbrandsholdings.com

Organization Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation