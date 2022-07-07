RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, July 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Premier Tech is announcing the reinforcement of its AGTIV® brand identity based on nature, science, and performance. Premier Tech's position as a world leader in the industrial production of mycorrhizal inoculants has inspired its Growers and Consumers group to go further in its search for nature-based technologies with the introduction of Bacillus, rhizobium, and Serendipita to the agricultural market. "Furthermore, we have combined these powerful technologies to improve the quality and yields of crops for our clients' benefits." says Marc Beland, senior director, agriculture business sector, of Premier Tech Growers and Consumers for North America. "Today, I'm proud to introduce the new product names that reflect the actions of our inoculants on plants."

AGTIV® REACH™: Single action mycorrhizae products REACH into the soil and help uptake more nutrients and water.

AGTIV® THRIVE™: Dual action mycorrhizae and rhizobium products fix nitrogen and improve the uptake of nutrients to make plants THRIVE.

AGTIV® IGNITE™: Single action Serendipita products IGNITE plant growth and chlorophyll content for better yields.

AGTIV® FUEL™: Single action rhizobium products FUEL legumes by fixing nitrogen for better growth.

AGTIV® STIMULATE™: Single action Bacillus products STIMULATE the plant to grow more efficiently with a healthy root zone.

AGTIV® ENRICH™: Dual action rhizobium and Bacillus collaborate to ENRICH the plant's nitrogen fixation with a healthy root system.

Providing reliable, ready-to-use inoculants for crop production and making our customers benefit from these technologies is our goal.

About Premier Tech

Making a difference, this is what we are all about at Premier Tech. One team driven by a shared passion to deliver solutions that will better the lives of people, businesses and communities. At Premier Tech, People and Technologies connect in lasting, transformative ways, giving life to products and services that help feed, protect and improve our world. We are committed to creating sustainable solutions that help bring beautiful gardens to life, increase crop yields, improve the efficiency of manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, and much more as we keep innovating.

For nearly a century, Premier Tech has been growing internationally, driven by the collective power of its 5 200 team members in 28 countries. Backed by more than a quarter-century-long track record of solid growth, Premier Tech today records sales of more than one billion dollars.

People and Technologies making a difference.

For more information about Premier Tech, visit www.premiertech.com and follow twitter.com/_PremierTech.

For more information about AGTIV®, visit www.PTAGTIV.com and follow twitter.com/PTAGTIV

www.PTAGTIV.com/brand

SOURCE Premier Tech ltée

For further information: Jacynthe Therriault, Marketing and Communications Director - Professional, Premier Tech Growers and Consumers, 418 867-8883, ext. 16706, [email protected]