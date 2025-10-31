Premier Cloud Ranks #21 on Canada's Top Growing Companies 2025 British Columbia List

VICTORIA, BC, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Premier Cloud Inc. is proud to announce its ranking as #21 on The Globe and Mail's inaugural provincial edition of Canada's Top Growing Companies, recognizing the most dynamic and fast-growing businesses in British Columbia. This ranking is based on verified three-year revenue growth of 265% between 2021 and 2024.

As a Google Premier Partner, Premier Cloud continues to accelerate digital transformation for organizations across Canada and beyond. The company's expertise spans cloud migrations, infrastructure modernization, data management, and AI enablement, helping businesses leverage Google Cloud's powerful technologies to achieve greater agility, scalability, and innovation.

Recent advancements include Premier Cloud's work in AI automation and enterprise intelligence, enabling clients to build custom AI agents and streamline workflows using tools such as Gemini Enterprise and Vertex AI. These innovations underscore the company's mission to empower organizations through intelligent cloud and AI solutions.

About Premier Cloud Inc.

Premier Cloud Inc. is a leading Google Premier Partner headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia. The company specializes in Google Cloud consulting, data modernization, and AI solutions, helping organizations modernize securely and efficiently in the cloud. Through a combination of strategic expertise and technical innovation, Premier Cloud delivers end-to-end transformation for businesses across sectors.

