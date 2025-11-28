PreMedSKL Launches Future MD Awards at STAO Conference in Toronto

Fifty students across Canada to receive $7,000 award for year-long mentorship and enriched medical learning

TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - PreMedSKL, a national mentorship and enrichment platform that helps high school students explore a career in medicine, today launches the Future MD Awards during the Science Teachers' Association of Ontario (STAO) Annual Conference in Toronto. The program recognizes exceptional Grade 11 students with a strong interest in science, healthcare, and community leadership. Each award is valued at $7,000 and provides students with a full year of mentorship and enriched medical learning.

How to Nominate Your Grade 11 Student for PreMedSKL's Future MD Award

Applications for the Future MD Awards open today, inviting high schools from across Canada to nominate their top grade 11 students for one of 50 awards. Recipients will receive mentorship from medical students, residents, and physicians and gain access to clinical case workshops, virtual seminars, and career development opportunities.

"The Future MD Awards aim to support young people who demonstrate curiosity, compassion, and a desire to make a difference," said Dr. Sanjay Sharma, an internationally recognized eye surgeon and professor of ophthalmology, and founder of PreMedSKL and MEDSKL. "These awards give students unparalleled access to mentorship, medical learning, and the inspiration needed to envision a future in healthcare."

PreMedSKL also delivers more than 50 free, ready-to-use science and medical lessons that allow teachers to seamlessly integrate medicine into the STEM curriculum. These resources are widely used by students and teachers nationwide. The Future MD Awards expand PreMedSKL's mission by supporting students who excel academically, demonstrate leadership, and contribute positively to their communities. Students can be nominated at premedskl.com/awards.

Key Dates:

Applications Open: November 28, 2025

Nomination Deadline: December 15, 2025

Student Application Deadline: January 5, 2026

Awardees Notified: January 15, 2026

Program Period: March 2026 – December 2026

About PreMedSKL

