PRELIMINARY REVENUE UPDATE--MAY 2022

May LTM Total Net Revenue of $20.7 Million.
May Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Increased 14% and 9%, Respectively.
E-commerce Penetration was 60% of Total Net Revenue in May.
Year-to-date Total and E-commerce Net Revenue up 51% and 53% Versus Last Year.

MONTREAL, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR) (LXR.WT), today provided its monthly financial update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of May 2022 and the latest twelve months (LTM) period ending May 31, 2022.

In May 2022, the Company realized total net revenue of $1.6 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $1.0 million, which represented growth of 14% and 9%, respectively, over the same period last year. For LTM ending May 31, 2022, the Company realized total net revenue of $20.7 million, including LTM e-commerce net revenue of $12.4 million, which represented an increase of 69% and 96%, respectively, over the same period last year. The following table summarizes 2021 and year-to-date 2022 total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in the prior year:

Total Net Revenue

E-commerce Net Revenue

(C$000s)

Monthly

B/(W) from
prior year

LTM

Monthly

B/(W) from
prior year

LTM

January, 2021

491

(74 %)

12,345

491

61 %

4,565

February

600

(80 %)

9,986

455

30 %

4,670

March

1,511

24 %

10,282

627

96 %

4,977

April

1,190

444 %

11,253

975

445 %

5,773

May

1,440

240 %

12,270

899

155 %

6,319

June

1,396

77 %

12,878

649

140 %

6,697

July

1,401

22 %

13,129

833

240 %

7,285

August

1,555

29 %

13,479

844

196 %

7,843

September

2,031

304 %

15,008

831

134 %

8,318

October

2,165

245 %

16,544

1,240

155 %

9,071

November

2,251

53 %

17,325

1,482

256 %

10,137

December

1,999

55 %

18,031

1,236

52 %

10,561

January, 2022

1,025

109 %

18,564

797

62 %

10,868

February

1,423

137 %

19,387

1,069

135 %

11,482

March

1,847

22 %

19,723

1,283

105 %

12,138

April

1,947

64 %

20,480

1,142

17 %

12,305

May

1,637

14 %

20,677

981

9 %

12,387








YTD-2022

7,879

51 %

20,677

5,272

53 %

12,387








Target for FY2022

25,000—

30,000



The following chart illustrates LXR's LTM total net revenue momentum since January 2021. The Company's full year net revenue outlook for 2022 is between $25 million and $30 million.

About LXR

LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

