Preliminary October 2021 Monthly Revenue and Q3 Results

LXRandCo, Inc.

Nov 09, 2021, 08:00 ET

October Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Up 241% and 136%, Respectively

Near-Break Even Q3 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of ($166,851)

MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories, today provided a financial update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of October 2021, estimates for the year-to-date (YTD) and the latest twelve months (LTM) periods ending October 31, 2021. The Company also provided preliminary estimates for Adjusted EBITDA1 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 (Q3 2021).

Monthly and YTD Total and E-Commerce Net Revenue2
In October 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $2.1 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $1.1 million, which represented growth of 241% and 136%, respectively, over the same period last year. For the YTD ten-month period ending October 31, 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $13.8 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $7.8 million, which represented an increase of 25% and 146%, respectively, over the same period last year.

October marked the eighth consecutive month of double-digit revenue growth. In addition, e-commerce net revenue in October crossed the million-dollar monthly level for the first time ever. The following table summarizes 2021 year-to-date total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in 2020:

Total Net Revenue

E-commerce Net
Revenue

 ($000s)

2021

2020

2021

2020


B/(W)

B/(W)

January

491

-74%

491

61%

February

600

-80%

455

30%

March

1,511

24%

627

96%

April

1,190

444%

975

445%

May

1,440

240%

899

155%

June

1,396

77%

649

140%

July

1,401

22%

833

240%

August

1,555

29%

844

196%

September

2,031

304%

831

134%

October

2,146

241%

1,150

136%

October YTD

$13,762

25%

$7,752

146%

_____________

1 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS measure means adjusted net income, or adjusted net loss, as the case may be, before amortization and depreciation expenses, finance costs and income tax expense.

2 Note actual revenue and growth metrics may change non-materially from the above, due to accounting adjustments at quarter and year-end in public disclosures.

Quarterly and LTM Total and E-commerce Net Revenue History

On an October 2021 LTM basis, the Company had total net revenue of $16.5 million and e-commerce net revenue was $9.0 million, representing e-commerce penetration of 54% of total net revenue. The following table provides historical quarterly and LTM total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue:


Total Net Revenue

E-Commerce Net Revenue

E-Commerce
Penetration

Actuals ($):

Quarterly

LTM

Quarterly

LTM

LTM

Q1 2019

8,756,063

38,982,959

604,023

2,294,094

6%

Q2 2019

8,558,435

38,254,627

959,525

2,654,334

7%

Q3 2019

8,314,615

36,493,740

985,288

3,057,856

8%

Q4 2019

14,440,173

40,069,286

1,175,652

3,724,488

9%

Q1 2020

6,097,604

37,410,827

975,592

4,096,057

11%

Q2 2020

1,430,284

30,282,676

802,658

3,939,190

13%

Q3 2020

2,857,718

24,825,779

885,669

3,839,571

15%

Q4 2020

3,391,813

13,777,419

1,715,804

4,379,723

32%

Q1 2021

2,602,071

10,281,886

1,572,640

4,976,771

48%

Q2 2021

4,026,028

12,877,630

2,522,682

6,696,795

52%

Q3 2021

4,987,628

15,007,540

2,506,850

8,317,976

55%

Oct. 2021

16,525,437

8,980,888

54%

Target Q4 and      

FY 2021

18,000,000—

20,000,000



50%—65%










Q3 2021 Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Outlook
The Company expects to attain near-break even financial performance in Q3 2021, one quarter earlier than anticipated. Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2021 is expected to be a loss of $166,851, as compared to a loss of $1.149 million in the same period last year. The Company will announce Q3 2021 results on November 11. 2021.

FY 2021 Outlook
The Company's total net revenue target for FY 2021 is between $18 million and $20 million (previously $17.5 and $20 million).

About LXR
LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America. For further information, please contact:

For further information: Nadine Eap, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (514) 564-9993 ext: 037, [email protected]

