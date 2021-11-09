Preliminary October 2021 Monthly Revenue and Q3 Results

October Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Up 241% and 136%, Respectively

Near-Break Even Q3 2021 Adjusted EBITDA of ($166,851)

MONTREAL, Nov. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories, today provided a financial update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of October 2021, estimates for the year-to-date (YTD) and the latest twelve months (LTM) periods ending October 31, 2021. The Company also provided preliminary estimates for Adjusted EBITDA1 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 (Q3 2021).

Monthly and YTD Total and E-Commerce Net Revenue2

In October 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $2.1 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $1.1 million, which represented growth of 241% and 136%, respectively, over the same period last year. For the YTD ten-month period ending October 31, 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $13.8 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $7.8 million, which represented an increase of 25% and 146%, respectively, over the same period last year.

October marked the eighth consecutive month of double-digit revenue growth. In addition, e-commerce net revenue in October crossed the million-dollar monthly level for the first time ever. The following table summarizes 2021 year-to-date total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in 2020:



Total Net Revenue

E-commerce Net

Revenue ($000s) 2021 2020

2021 2020



B/(W)



B/(W) January 491 -74%

491 61% February 600 -80%

455 30% March 1,511 24%

627 96% April 1,190 444%

975 445% May 1,440 240%

899 155% June 1,396 77%

649 140% July 1,401 22%

833 240% August 1,555 29%

844 196% September 2,031 304%

831 134% October 2,146 241%

1,150 136% October YTD $13,762 25%

$7,752 146%

_____________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS measure means adjusted net income, or adjusted net loss, as the case may be, before amortization and depreciation expenses, finance costs and income tax expense. 2 Note actual revenue and growth metrics may change non-materially from the above, due to accounting adjustments at quarter and year-end in public disclosures.

Quarterly and LTM Total and E-commerce Net Revenue History

On an October 2021 LTM basis, the Company had total net revenue of $16.5 million and e-commerce net revenue was $9.0 million, representing e-commerce penetration of 54% of total net revenue. The following table provides historical quarterly and LTM total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue:



Total Net Revenue E-Commerce Net Revenue

E-Commerce

Penetration Actuals ($): Quarterly LTM

Quarterly LTM

LTM Q1 2019 8,756,063 38,982,959

604,023 2,294,094

6% Q2 2019 8,558,435 38,254,627

959,525 2,654,334

7% Q3 2019 8,314,615 36,493,740

985,288 3,057,856

8% Q4 2019 14,440,173 40,069,286

1,175,652 3,724,488

9% Q1 2020 6,097,604 37,410,827

975,592 4,096,057

11% Q2 2020 1,430,284 30,282,676

802,658 3,939,190

13% Q3 2020 2,857,718 24,825,779

885,669 3,839,571

15% Q4 2020 3,391,813 13,777,419

1,715,804 4,379,723

32% Q1 2021 2,602,071 10,281,886

1,572,640 4,976,771

48% Q2 2021 4,026,028 12,877,630

2,522,682 6,696,795

52% Q3 2021 4,987,628 15,007,540

2,506,850 8,317,976

55% Oct. 2021

16,525,437



8,980,888

54% Target Q4 and FY 2021

18,000,000— 20,000,000







50%—65%





















Q3 2021 Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

The Company expects to attain near-break even financial performance in Q3 2021, one quarter earlier than anticipated. Preliminary Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2021 is expected to be a loss of $166,851, as compared to a loss of $1.149 million in the same period last year. The Company will announce Q3 2021 results on November 11. 2021.

FY 2021 Outlook

The Company's total net revenue target for FY 2021 is between $18 million and $20 million (previously $17.5 and $20 million).

About LXR

LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America. For further information, please contact:

SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.

For further information: Nadine Eap, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (514) 564-9993 ext: 037, [email protected]

Related Links

https://lxrco.com/

