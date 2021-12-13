Preliminary November 2021 Monthly Revenue

November Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Up 42% and 249%, Respectively.

MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories, today provided a financial update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of November 2021, estimates for the year-to-date (YTD) and the latest twelve months (LTM) periods ending November 30, 2021.

Monthly and YTD Total and E-Commerce Net Revenue

In November 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $2.1 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $1.5 million, which represented growth of 42% and 249%, respectively, over the same period last year. For the eleven-month period ending November 30, 2021, the Company realized total net revenue of $16.0 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $9.3 million, which represented an increase of 28% and 160%, respectively, over the same period last year.

Despite industry-wide supply chain challenges, which affected our distribution network primarily in the U.S., November marked the ninth consecutive month over month of double-digit revenue growth. In addition, e-commerce net revenue crossed the million-dollar monthly level for the second consecutive month, setting back-to-back monthly records. The following table summarizes 2021 year-to-date total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in 2020:



Total Net Revenue

E-commerce Net Revenue ($000s) 2021 2020

2021 2020



B/(W)



B/(W) January 491 -74%

491 61% February 600 -80%

455 30% March 1,511 24%

627 96% April 1,190 444%

975 445% May 1,440 240%

899 155% June 1,396 77%

649 140% July 1,401 22%

833 240% August 1,586 32%

871 205% September 2,031 304%

831 134% October 2,274 262%

1,202 147% November 2,088 42%

1,452 249% November YTD $15,978 28%

$9,257 160%

Quarterly and LTM Total and E-commerce Net Revenue History

On a November 2021 LTM basis, the Company had total net revenue of $17.3 million and e-commerce net revenue of $10.1 million. E-commerce penetration was 58% of total net revenue. The following table provides historical quarterly and LTM total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue since Q1-2019:



Total Net Revenue E-Commerce Net Revenue

E-Commerce Penetration Actuals ($): Quarterly LTM Quarterly LTM

LTM Q1 2019 8,756,063 38,982,959 604,023 2,294,094

6% Q2 2019 8,558,435 38,254,627 959,525 2,654,334

7% Q3 2019 8,314,615 36,493,740 985,288 3,057,856

8% Q4 2019 14,440,173 40,069,286 1,175,652 3,724,488

9% Q1 2020 6,097,604 37,410,827 975,592 4,096,057

11% Q2 2020 1,430,284 30,282,676 802,658 3,939,190

13% Q3 2020 2,857,718 24,825,779 885,669 3,839,571

15% Q4 2020 3,391,813 13,777,419 1,715,804 4,379,723

32% Q1 2021 2,602,071 10,281,886 1,572,640 4,976,771

48% Q2 2021 4,026,028 12,877,630 2,522,682 6,696,795

52% Q3 2021 4,987,628 15,007,540 2,506,850 8,317,976

55% Oct. 2021

16,652,952

9,033,196

54% Nov. 2021

17,270,851

10,069,482

58% Target for Q4

and FY 2021

18,000,000—

20,000,000





50%—65%

FY 2021 Outlook

The Company's total net revenue target for 2021 is between $18 million and $20 million, representing growth of 31% to 45% higher than last year, respectively.

About LXR

LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America. For further information, please contact:

For further information: Nadine Eap, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (514) 564-9993 ext: 037, [email protected]

