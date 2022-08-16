PRELIMINARY JULY 2022 REVENUE
Aug 16, 2022, 16:00 ET
July LTM Total Net Revenue was $21.5 Million
July Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Increased by 22% and 35%, respectively
E-commerce Penetration was 66% in July
YTD Total and E-commerce Net Revenue up 43% and 53%
MONTREAL, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR), today provided its monthly financial update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of July 2022 and the seven-months year-to-date (YTD) and latest twelve months (LTM) period ending July 31, 2022.
The following table summarizes 2021 and year-to-date 2022 total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in the prior year:
|
Total Net Revenue
|
E-commerce Net Revenue
|
(C$000s)
|
Monthly
|
B/(W) from
|
LTM
|
Monthly
|
B/(W) from
|
LTM
|
January, 2021
|
491
|
(74 %)
|
12,345
|
491
|
61 %
|
4,565
|
February
|
600
|
(80 %)
|
9,986
|
455
|
30 %
|
4,670
|
March
|
1,511
|
24 %
|
10,282
|
627
|
96 %
|
4,977
|
April
|
1,190
|
444 %
|
11,253
|
975
|
445 %
|
5,773
|
May
|
1,440
|
240 %
|
12,270
|
899
|
155 %
|
6,319
|
June
|
1,396
|
77 %
|
12,878
|
649
|
140 %
|
6,697
|
July
|
1,401
|
22 %
|
13,129
|
833
|
240 %
|
7,285
|
August
|
1,555
|
29 %
|
13,479
|
844
|
196 %
|
7,843
|
September
|
2,031
|
304 %
|
15,008
|
831
|
134 %
|
8,318
|
October
|
2,165
|
245 %
|
16,544
|
1,240
|
155 %
|
9,071
|
November
|
2,251
|
53 %
|
17,325
|
1,482
|
256 %
|
10,137
|
December
|
2,000
|
55 %
|
18,031
|
1,235
|
52 %
|
10,561
|
January, 2022
|
1,025
|
109 %
|
18,565
|
797
|
62 %
|
10,867
|
February
|
1,423
|
137 %
|
19,388
|
1,069
|
135 %
|
11,481
|
March
|
1,847
|
22 %
|
19,724
|
1,283
|
105 %
|
12,137
|
April
|
1,947
|
64 %
|
20,481
|
1,142
|
17 %
|
12,304
|
May
|
1,706
|
18 %
|
20,747
|
1,027
|
14 %
|
12,432
|
June
|
1,829
|
31 %
|
21,180
|
1,098
|
69 %
|
12,881
|
July
|
1,712
|
22 %
|
21,491
|
1,121
|
35 %
|
13,172
|
YTD-2022
|
11,489
|
43 %
|
21,491
|
7,539
|
53 %
|
13,172
The following chart illustrates LXR's LTM total net revenue momentum since January 2021. The Company's full year net revenue outlook for 2022 remains unchanged at $25 million to $30 million.
About LXR
LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.
SOURCE LXRandCo, Inc.
For further information: Nadine Eap, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, +1 (514) 564-9993 ext.: 037, [email protected]
