PRELIMINARY JANUARY 2022 REVENUE

January Total and E-commerce Net Revenue Increased 113% and 62%, Respectively.
E-commerce Penetration was 76% of Total Net Revenue in January.
Generated Positive Adjusted EBITDA in Q4-2021.

LTM Total Net Renevue ($000s) (CNW Group/LXRandCo, Inc.)

MONTREAL, Feb. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - LXRandCo, Inc. (LXR or the Company) (TSX: LXR) (TSX: LXR.WT), a North American, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories, today provided a financial update, which includes total net revenue and e-commerce net revenue estimates for the month of January 2022 and the latest twelve months (LTM) period ending January 31, 2022. In addition, the Company is pleased to report that it generated positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company will report its Q4-2021 and full year 2021 financial results at the end of March 2022.

In January 2022, the Company realized total net revenue of $1.0 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $0.8 million, which represented growth of 113% and 62%, respectively, over the same period last year. For the twelve-month period ending January 31, 2022, the Company realized total net revenue of $18.7 million, including e-commerce net revenue of $10.7 million, which represented an increase of 34% and 134%, respectively, over the same period last year.

January marked the eleventh consecutive month over month of double-digit revenue growth. The following table summarizes 2021 and year-to-date 2022 total and e-commerce monthly net revenue as compared to comparable periods in the prior year:

Total Net Revenue

E-commerce Net Revenue

 ($000s)

Monthly

B/(W) from
prior year

LTM

Monthly

B/(W) from
prior year

LTM

January, 2021

491

(74%)

12,345

491

61%

4,565

February

600

(80%)

9,986

455

30%

4,670

March

1,511

24%

10,282

627

96%

4,977

April

1,190

444%

11,253

975

445%

5,773

May

1,440

240%

12,270

899

155%

6,319

June

1,396

77%

12,878

649

140%

6,697

July

1,401

22%

13,129

833

240%

7,285

August

1,555

29%

13,479

844

196%

7,843

September

2,031

304%

15,008

831

134%

8,318

October

2,165

245%

16,544

1,240

155%

9,071

November

2,251

53%

17,325

1,482

256%

10,137

December

2,075

60%

18,107

1,046

29%

10,371

January, 2022

1,046

113%

$18,662

797

62%

$10,677








Target for

FY2022

25,000,000—
30,000,000














About LXR
LXRandCo is a socially responsible, digital-first omni-channel retailer of authenticated pre-owned luxury handbags and personal accessories. Since 2010, we have been providing consumers with authenticated branded luxury products by promoting their reuse and providing an environmentally responsible way for consumers to purchase luxury products. We achieve this through our digital-first strategy by selling directly to consumers through our website at www.lxrco.com and indirectly, by powering the e-commerce and other platforms of key channel partners. Our omni-channel model is also supported by retail 'shop-in-shop' experience centers and by wholesale activities with select retail partners across North America.

